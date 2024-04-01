The Big Picture Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to reunite in a Freaky Friday sequel.

New audition sides for Freaky Friday 2 reveal the two teens Lohan and Curtis may be swapping bodies with.

The Freaky Friday sequel has been a long time coming and is a passion project for Curtis and Lohan.

While we're still early into the life of a Freaky Friday sequel, new audition sides obtained by Entertainment Weekly are already revealing possible plot details for the upcoming film. The film will reportedly reunite original stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the following body swap film, who've both long shown interest in returning to the world of their early 2000s remake.

Lohan was the subject of brutal treatment from the paparazzi in the mid-aughts and has recently re-entered the limelight with her Netflix film, Irish Wish and a cameo in the Mean Girls remake. A sequel could mean a return to form, especially in light of the concept of Freaky Friday 2. In a role reversal of the 2003 film, Anna (Lohan) is now the stick in the mud that can’t connect with her teenage daughter. EW reveals that her teenage daughter, Harper, is "in a bit of a mood these days because her longtime single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis."

Eric has a teenager of his own, Lily, who also has friction with Anna. The audition pages indicated that Harper would be swapping with her mother, Anna, while Lily would be swapping with Tess, played by Curtis. Curtis is having a renaissance herself after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. This long-awaited sequel just keeps getting better.

'Freaky Friday 2' Is A Sequel Viewers Have Been Waiting For

Image via Disney

Before the news of a sequel was official, Curtis and Lohan teased the possibility of working together again to The New York Times. The two performers shared appreciation for the work they did before and were excited at the prospect of starring again alongside each other once more. Many nostalgic films of the past have in recent years gained popularity for making sequels that are arguably unnecessary. But Freaky Friday is one of those outliers. While the story of Tess and Anna was wrapped up satisfyingly, a sequel could offer something other films do not have. The original was a genuinely wholesome film about mothers and daughters coming together. Creating a sequel gives rise to the potential of an almost fully female-fronted film and updating the subject matter for a new generation.

Creating a film with the comedic stylings and chemistry of the original movie would also be a breath of fresh air to the big screen. The Freaky Friday follow-up could be a worthy successor to films, such as the 2023 favorite, Barbie. While Anna used to be a rebellious teen with a punk attitude, becoming an adult may throw her perception of herself into chaos. The script pages suggest that Anna misses who she was in her youth and body swapping with her daughter could help her connect not just with Harper, but with herself.

In an increasingly unpredictable world, a film like this could be a delightful form of escapism that viewers yearn for. Freaky Friday 2 is in pre-production and Freaky Friday is available to stream on Disney+.

Freaky Friday Single mother Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) couldn't be more different, and it is driving them both insane. After receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, the two wake up the next day to discover that they have somehow switched bodies. Release Date August 5, 2003 Director Mark Waters Cast Stephen Tobolowsky jamie lee curtis , Lindsay Lohan Mark Harmon , Harold Gould , Chad Michael Murray Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy Writers Mary Rodgers , Heather Hach , Leslie Dixon Studio Walt Disney Pictures Tagline Every teenager's nightmare... turning into her mother. Get your freak on. Website http://www.freaky-friday.com/

