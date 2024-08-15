The Big Picture Lohan and Curtis reveal Freakier Friday plot details, teasing crazier body switches and a multigenerational twist.

Anna has matured in the sequel, now dealing with a teenage daughter while still bringing back elements from the original.

The star-studded cast includes Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon, with a new tune by Lohan as the anthem song.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are very excited about their upcoming feature Freakier Friday, a sequel to their 2003 hit body switch comedy. The movie is currently filming and the actors aren’t afraid to give out some exciting details about the project helmed by Nisha Ganatra. While fans have seen a glimpse of the set images that show an elaborate family setting, the duo recently teased what’s in store plot-wise.

"Things get crazier now," Lohan tells Entertainment Weekly about the film that follows years after Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) underwent an identity crisis in the original movie. The actor further revealed that "the switches are definitely freakier" compared to the first movie, while Curtis adds that the tone is "way freakier" for body switching. The movie is described as having a multigenerational twist so it’ll be interesting to see who gets into who’s body.

Anna Has Matured in ‘Freakier Friday’

Close

In the original film, Anna was a difficult teenager going through her rock/goth phase. She never saw eye to eye with her mother Tess, who is uptight for various reasons, till she literally steps into her shoes and body. But in Freakier Friday Anna now has a daughter of her own as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter, "Anna is grown up now. She has a teenage daughter, so there's a lot going on in that relationship. Although Anna has calmed down a bit since she was a teenager." Lohan explains

But that won’t take away the fun from the "freakier and funnier" sequel that pushes Lohan towards physical comedy for comedic effects. She also confirms that the sequel brings "some things back" from the prior installment. One thing among those is Anna’s music, we saw her playing guitar in a band in the original feature and Curtis informs that there is a "fantastic" new tune by Lohan in the movie that she thinks "is going to be the anthem song."

Along with Lohan, and Curtis, the film also casts Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Mark Harmon as Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's Mom, and Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates. Also rounding off the cast are Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Currently, no release date has been revealed for Freakier Friday, it is expected to drop sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the legacy sequel with our guide here.

Freaky Friday (2003) An overworked mother and her daughter did not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. Release Date August 6, 2003 Director Mark Waters Cast Mark Harmon Jamie Lee Curtis , Lindsay Lohan , Harold Gould , Chad Michael Murray Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Mary Rodgers , Heather Hach , Leslie Dixon Expand

Watch on Disney+