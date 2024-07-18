The Big Picture Freaky Friday 2 is finally happening, bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan for a generational body swap comedy.

Fans have been waiting for this sequel for years, and the wheels started rolling on it in the last few years.

Disney has released a new set image featuring Chad Michael Murray.

Disney is hitting fans with another dose of nostalgia with its Freaky Friday 2. The sequel has been on fans’ minds for years, however, the wheels started rolling on it during the last few years. The feature will bring back Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in now a generational body swap comedy. While we recently saw some behind the scenes images from filming in Los Angeles, setting the stage for perfect family reunion, now we also have our official look at Chad Michael Murray.

In the new image unveiled by Disney, Murray is seen sitting on a bike, very much in character, as Jake. The original movie sees him as Jake, Anna’s secret crush and a fellow rock music lover, who is disliked by his mother. In turn of events, Anna’s mother Tess gets to see a different side of Jake and finally allows Anna to start dating him. It’ll be interesting to see how Anna, Tess and Jakes’ relationship pans out after so many years.

What to Expect From ‘Freaky Friday 2’?

Freaky Friday 2 directed by Nisha Ganatra promises a “multigenerational twist” and picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis in the original movie. Anna now has a daughter of her own as well as a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As Tess and Anna navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, they “discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.” Ganatra helms the fantasy comedy from a script by Jordan Weiss.

The cast including Lohan and Curtis have been quiet vocal about their excitement of returning to their characters. "How great would that be? To bring Jake back? It's one of those things where [it was] such a big part of my life,” Murray previously, spoke of reprising Jake, “I mean, that was one of the main reasons for doing Mother of the Bride is when Mark called, and I got to talk to Mark [Waters], and I said, 'Mark, we're gonna get the band back together. Let's go.'"

The film also casts Mark Harmon as Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's Mom, Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates, along with Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Currently, no release date has been revealed for Freaky Friday 2, it is expected to drop sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, you can know more about the legacy sequel with our guide here.

Freaky Friday (2003) An overworked mother and her daughter did not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. Release Date August 6, 2003 Director Mark Waters Cast Mark Harmon Jamie Lee Curtis , Lindsay Lohan , Harold Gould , Chad Michael Murray Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Mary Rodgers , Heather Hach , Leslie Dixon Expand

