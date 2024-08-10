The Big Picture Get ready for more laughs with Freakier Friday, the highly anticipated sequel set to premiere in 2025.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan will reprise their roles in this comedic film by Disney Studios.

The official title announcement of Freakier Friday came just before D23 activities wrapped up.

One of the most anticipated sequels from the next couple of years finally unveiled its official title. Today, just before D23 wrapped the day's activities, the studio decided to announce the title of the Freaky Friday sequel. The Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Borderlands) comedy is called simply Freakier Friday. The movie is slated to premiere in 2025, but an official release date is yet to be revealed by Disney.

Disney has also stayed mum about the body-swapping that's inevitably going to happen in the sequel. We know that Lohan and Curtis' characters are probably trading places again, but the official synopsis for the movie revealed a new addition to the cast that might shake things up. In Freakier Friday, Anna (Lohan) will have a daughter, and her own complicated relationship with the child will factor into the sort of issues that the women need to figure out through magic events.

Despite not knowing much about the story, we do know that some major players like Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) are returning for the sequel. The cast of Freakier Friday will also feature Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Mark Harmon (NCIS), Rosalind Chao (3 Body Problem) and Stephen Tobolowsky (The Goldbergs). Additional cast members are yet to be announced.

Freakier Friday Has a Legacy To Live Up To

Even though at first glance Freaky Friday seems like a silly movie, it resonated immensely with 2003 audiences not only because of the generational conflicts it tackled — Lohan played a teenager and Curtis her mother — but also because it featured some of the best performances from both actors' careers. For Freakier Friday, the lead duo will have to be able to step back into the characters' state of mind for the first time in over 20 years and also be able to bring something new that justifies the existence of the sequel.

Freakier Friday will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, an Emmy nominee who previously helmed episodes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, You Me Her and And Just Like That... The screenplay is written by Jordan Weiss, who is best known for penning episodes of Dollface. Once again, the movie will be inspired by the 1972 novel that spawned the creation of several adaptations, including a 2018 Disney Channel musical comedy.

Freakier Friday is slated to premiere in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be officially announced by Disney. Stick with Collider to find out more news about the sequel as soon as it is announced.