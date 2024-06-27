The Big Picture Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return for Freaky Friday 2, promising a "freakier" experience.

The sequel reunites the beloved stars over 20 years later, with a potential new cast member, Manny Jacinto.

Freaky Friday 2 faces risks as a legacy sequel but has potential to join other successful reboots like Top Gun: Maverick and Bad Boys sequels.

One of the most anticipated legacy sequels of all-time just got an exciting new update from one of its leading stars. In an interview with Good Morning America, Lindsay Logan sat down to talk about Freaky Friday 2, teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming film. The original Freaky Friday, which premiered in 2003, is one of the most beloved high-concept comedies/feel-good movies of all time, and the sequel will reunite stars Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis more than 20 years later. When asked how it felt to be back working on Freaky Friday again after all these years, Lohan had this to say:

"It's much freakier than you would expect. There's been a lot of love, a lot of fun, and a lot of laughs on set. It's been a great experience. I can't say much [about the plot] but I am taking guitar lessons and I do have a daughter in the movie."

You can count us in for an even freakier version of Freaky Friday in the sequel. It was just announced a few days ago that Freaky Friday 2 had begun filming, when Disney shared a photo of the Coleman's back on set to also reveal that the movie would premiere in theaters next year. Not long before production began, it was reported that The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto was also in talks to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2, but his casting has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney. Julia Butters, best known for her role in The Fablemans, will also join Lohan, Curtis, and potentially Jacinto in the cast with Nisha Gatra tapped to direct.

‘Freaky Friday 2’ Is a Risky Legacy Sequel

Legacy sequels are a tricky thing to pull off. On the one hand, if executed properly, they provide a thrilling nostalgia trip and a fresh take on a classic story. On the other hand, if done poorly, they appear more like a money grab with little effort and no respect for the source material. Bad legacy sequels can and will affect how people feel about the original movies, which is extremely risky for a franchise with a devout following like Freaky Friday.

However, there is hope for Freaky Friday 2 because some of the best legacy sequels ever have been released in the last few years. There is no better example than Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Tom Cruise return after nearly 40 years and deliver a film many people feel is better than the original. The Bad Boys are also two for two on legacy sequels, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence bringing the heat on both Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. If Freaky Friday 2 treats the original material with the respect it deserves, it has every chance to be remembered with some all-time greats.

Freaky Friday 2 is confirmed to release in theaters in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch the first Freaky Friday on Prime Video.

