The Big Picture Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis will return to Hulu in September for fans to enjoy.

The sequel, Freakier Friday, is set to premiere in 2025 with the main cast returning.

The new movie features returning cast members and new additions, including Lohan teasing a "freakier" swap.

If you are one of the many people that are eager to revisit Freaky Friday before the long-awaited sequel drops, Hulu has excellent news for you. The streamer is bringing the popular Disney movie to its catalog in September, and soon you'll be able to re-watch the misadventures of Lindsay Lohan (Irish Wish) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Borderlands) as mother and daughter with swapped bodies in preparation for Freakier Friday, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

The story of Freaky Friday centers around Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis), a duo that just can't get along due to their wildly different personalities. While Anna is an unapologetic teenager who's starting to find her own voice, Tess is an extremely responsible psychiatrist who's trying to have it all while struggling not to distance herself from her kid. Both their lives change when they go to a Chinese restaurant and find out the next day that they woke up in the bodies of each other.

Freaky Friday was popular not only because of its comedic elements but also because it featured excellent performances from both its leads: while Curtis had to embody the typical adolescent demeanor for most of her scenes, Lohan had to act like a fully-grown woman and their clashes with each other made the experience even funnier to watch. That's why the movie earned a surprisingly high Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%, the kind of average that you normally don't see teen comedies score.

When Is Freaky Friday 2 Coming Out?

Image via Disney

The best news for fans right now is that the Freakier Friday production is moving at full speed with both leads set to return. However, the sequel is yet to set a release date. So far, all we know is that the family movie will premiere some time in 2025 — roughly 22 years after the first one premiered. We also don't know much about the story, but we do know that this time around we'll see three generations of Colemans as Anna's daughter will also be featured in the comedy.

Earlier this month, Lohan teased that the body-swapping in the new movies is "definitely freakier," and the cast from the sequel will also feature returning members Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) as Jake, Mark Harmon (NCIS) as Ryan, Christina Vidal (The Terminal List) as Maddie, Haley Hudson (The Mentalist) as Peg, Rosalind Chao (3 Body Problem) as Pei-Pei, Lucille Soong (Fresh Off The Boat) as Pei-Pei's Mom and Stephen Tobolowsky (Love Virtually) as Mr. Elton Bates. New cast members include Julia Butters (The Gray Man), Sophia Hammons (Up Here), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever).

Freaky Friday becomes available on Hulu on September 1.