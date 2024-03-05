The Big Picture Freaky Frida y sequel confirmed by Lindsay Lohan, exciting fans of the original 2003 comedy.

Jamie Lee Curtis also set to reprise her role, potential for a modern twist on the classic story.

Details of Freaky Friday 2 under wraps, no release date set yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting more news.

Disney released Freaky Friday back in 2003, based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (Scream Queens). The film was a commercial hit and raked in about $160 million at the box office. Lohan and Curtis’s performances as a high-schooler named Anna and her psychiatrist mom Tess respectively are remembered to this day. After the film celebrated 20 years of its release in 2023, the prospect of a potential sequel was the talk of the town — with Curtis herself talking about it in several interviews. Lohan also fueled the speculations by saying that she was open to a sequel if it were to happen.

In May 2023, it was reported that Elyse Hollander (An Ode to Demons) was taken on board to write the script for the sequel. But after Disney officially green-lit the second Freaky Friday film, things simmered down for a bit. However, recently, Lindsay Lohan has finally again gone on the record to confirm that Freaky Friday 2 is definitely happening!

During an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, the Mean Girls star confirmed that both she and Jamie Lee Curtis are very excited to be reprising their roles. However, when Cohen asked her about the potential timeline for a release, Lohan claimed that she didn’t want to spoil anything by saying too much. Additionally, Lohan has also talked about how excited she is to be working with Curtis again — revealing that the two of them are discussing the sequel about every other day.

The Lohan-Curtis Adaptation of the Film is Remembered as One of the Best Comedies of the 2000s

Close

Disney has released three adaptations of Freaky Friday. The 1976 version featured Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris and the 1995 version featuredShelly Long and Gaby Hoffman. But the 2003 version starring Lohan and Curtis is the most commercially successful adaptation of the novel to date.

Since the sequel is being produced nearly 20 years after the original film, Freaky Friday 2 could potentially focus on how Anna and Tess’s relationship has changed throughout the years. Curtis has actually gone on the record to talk about how she wants to “be the hot grandma” in the Freaky Friday sequel. She has expressed that she wants Lohan’s character to be a helicopter parent who swaps bodies with her much older mother. After this statement, Lohan also expressed that she was also game for a modern spin on the same body-swapping narrative of the original film.

The exact details of the sequel are under wraps and there’s no release date for Freaky Friday 2 as of yet. Disney Channel has most recently adapted Freaky Friday into a musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff though.

Watch on Disney+