Horror fans are currently living in the middle of a slasher renaissance with franchises like Halloween and Scream back in the bloody limelight. However, one of the more original slashers to come out in the last couple of years was the body swap horror comedy Freaky directed by Christopher Landon and starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Now, famous horror company Trick or Treat Studios is releasing the mask that the infamous Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn) wore in the film along with the mystical La Dola Dagger.

The mask in the film looked like what you'd get if you horrifically blended all the different iconic slasher killer masks together like Michael Myers from Halloween, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, and Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It has a very old and rustic creepy look that resembles Jason’s classic hockey mask if it was made out of stone. The ritualistic look to the mask goes perfectly with the La Dola Dagger which is the weapon that Vaughn’s Butcher steals in the memorably gruesome opening scene before using it to attack Millie (Newton) later on in the film. That’s how the Freaky Friday hook, or should we say stab, of the film occurs. This sees the hilariously ingenious story of a teenage girl swapping bodies with a serial killer. The dagger’s hypnotically horrific skull handle is perfectly captured by Trick or Treat Studios. Its unique design has helped this dagger go toe to toe with the likes of Ghostface’s hunting knife, Jason’s machete, and Michael’s kitchen knife.

Freaky was one of the rare films in 2020 that was given a theatrical release despite many theaters being closed because of the pandemic. Its box office suffered because of it, but it has since gained a cult following due to its amazingly fun cast, brutal rated-R kills, a great blend of horror and comedy, and its wonderful homages to slasher history found throughout its gleefully deranged plot. The film felt like a return to form for Vaughn while it helped cement both Newton and Landon as modern genre icons. Newton got her horror start with the Landon-written horror sequel Paranormal Activity 4, a severely underrated genre gem, and Landon would go on to direct another horror comedy hit franchise, the Happy Death Day films, before making Freaky.

Trick or Treat Studios has been one of the premiere horror merchandisers on the market, particularly when it comes to their amazing selection of masks. They have already done amazing work with masks from iconic genre classics like Halloween 3: Season of the Witch, Jaws, The Munsters, Goosebumps, The Return of the Living Dead, Child’s Play, and modern hits like Jordan Peele’s Nope. It’s great to see Trick or Treat Studios continuing their great work with an under-appreciated modern slasher like Freaky.

You can pre-order the Blissfield Butcher Mask for $19.99 and the La Dola Dagger for $34.99 on Trick or Treat’s website now. They both have an expected shipping date of September 12 which is just in time for Halloween. While we wait to add the legend of the Blissfield Butcher to our horror collections, you can stream Freaky on HBO Max.