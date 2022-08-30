Captain Marvel duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are set to write, direct and produce eOne and Macro’s new drama, Freaky Tales, a new report from Deadline reveals. The movie is described as a “love letter” to the music, movies, sports, politics, places, people, and memories (some true, some invented) that Fleck grew up with. It will be composed of four interconnected stories set in 1987 Oakland, CA. While on the surface each story appears to be set in a familiar world as ours, per the report “the Oakland of Freaky Tales hovers just beyond our knowable universe. Sure, you can reach out and touch it, but it’s going to be very sticky.”

By the name and elaboration of the idea, Freaky Tales sounds like a story set in some sort of parallel universe; nonetheless, given Boden and Fleck’s penchant for well-rounded stories revolving around their central character, fans can look forward to taking a walk down memory lane with thrilling drama at the heart of the story. It is also reported that Oakland hip-hop legend Todd Shaw aka Too $hort will also be heavily involved in the project as he was a big part of the city’s music scene in the 80s and the makers felt it was important to have him. The duo reportedly built the script around his music, and Shaw agreed to executive produce along with his manager David Weintraub after a meeting with Boden and Fleck.

The filmmaking pair is best known for writing and directing 2019's Captain Marvel, which launched Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female superhero-led movie. Set in the 1990s and starring Academy Award winner Brie Larson and MCU staple Samuel L Jackson the movie went on to become a smashing box-office success and made more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

Boden and Fleck then went on to work on Dahvi Waller-created Emmy-nominated limited series Mrs. America. Starring Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne in leading roles, the political drama followed the 1970s revolutionary divide over the Equal Rights Amendment. The duo also worked on features like Sugar and Mississippi Grind and given their proficiency to effortlessly execute period pieces Freaky Tales is in good hands.

James Lopez and Charles D. King will also serve as executive producers. Along with eOne, Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will produce the feature on behalf of Macro.

No further details about the project are known yet. Meanwhile, you can check out our conversation with the duo about making Captain Marvel below: