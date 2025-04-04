Former Golden State Warriors point guard Sleepy Floyd was a one-time NBA All-Star and current record holder for most points scored in a single quarter of a playoff game and half of a playoff game, thanks to his performance against the Lakers in the 1987 Western Conference Finals. In the world of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Freaky Tales, however, he's an actual warrior of the Golden State, played by Jay Ellis and armed to the teeth with katanas, daggers, and so much more. As seen in the official trailer for the surreal anthology, he knows how to use them too. With the movie now in theaters, Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek at this other, probably fictional, side of Floyd as he arms up to fight for the fate of Oakland.

The clip opens with a low-energy Floyd getting off the phone and telling his guests that he's planning to go to sleep. As he removes his shirt and enters the code to a room in his home, however, it's clear he's planning for something greater. He sits down in a meditative pose in the middle of the guarded chamber filled with Japanese artifacts, including an eye-watering selection of blades. Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls" sets the scene for the battle ahead as Floyd arms himself to the teeth, all while a scene of Pedro Pascal's Clint partying cuts in to look at where the other players in this sprawling Oakland story are. Dressed in a Warriors jacket, a black coat, and with katanas at his side, Floyd walks out to his motorcycle, speeding off while ominous green lightning flashes in the sky above the city, foreshadowing a storm of epic proportions.

Floyd is just one small part of this larger love letter to 1980s Oakland. Freaky Tales follows four interconnected journeys involving a corrupt cop, a debt collector forced into one final job to rob the aforementioned Floyd, a female rap duo on the rise, and a battle between punks and neo-Nazis, all against the backdrop of real historical events and locations that have defined the history of the city. The film blends multiple genres with a healthy dose of nostalgia and blood to create what Fleck described as "sort of like my 12-year-old fantasy of a movie," during its Sundance Film Festival premiere Q&A last year. It also comes packed with an A-list cast, featuring Pascal and Ellis alongside Normani, Dominique Thorne, Ben Mendelsohn, Ji-young Yoo, Jack Champion, Kier Gilchrist, Tom Hanks, and the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

'Freaky Tales' Was a Freakish Festival Hit

After first being announced in 2022 with Captain Marvel directors Boden and Fleck helming the feature, Freaky Tales made its debut to strong reviews as part of a stacked 2024 Sundance lineup that also featured recent Oscar winner A Real Pain, Rose Glass's hit Love Lies Bleeding, and the acclaimed Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson film A Different Man. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a 70% score from critics, with particularly high praise for the cast and the depiction of Oakland in the 80s. Collider's Therese Lacson gave it a 6/10, saying that, "It's a fun time and some of the most extreme scenes will make you forget any plot holes or inconsistencies. It won't win awards, but that doesn't mean there's not something to love in this wacky love letter to Oakland."

Freaky Tales is now in theaters. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.