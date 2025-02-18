The neon is brighter than ever in Lionsgate’s debut trailer for its upcoming genre-crossing film, Freaky Tales. Today, audiences are invited to delight their eyes and ears by taking in the pulse-pounding sights and sounds of the Pedro Pascal-led (The Last of Us) film that pits the beloved actor against a slew of adversaries during his last big heist as a professional criminal. With a wildly stacked cast that also features the likes of Jay Ellis (Insecure), and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the project marks the return of co-writers and directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who previously paired up for the heavy-hitting Ryan Gosling-led Half Nelson as well as the MCU’s Brie Larson-starrer, Captain Marvel. With the premiere of the trailer, viewers are one step closer to seeing the '80s-centered action play out on the big screen when Freaky Tales bursts into cinemas on April 4.

From the opening seconds, the trailer teases that Pascal’s Clint might just not get the happy ending that he was hoping for in the film set in Oakland, California in the late ‘80s. As the tape rolls back to reveal what happened before Clint has a gun pressed against his head, the story behind Freaky Tapes plays out. We see that Clint is a professional criminal who’s been given one final job — to break into the home of a basketball player known as Sleepy Floyd (Ellis) while he’s playing one of the biggest games of his career. Inside the athlete’s home is a cache of irreplaceable Asian artifacts that Clint and his team are tasked with stealing. Of course, things don’t go quite as well as planned, especially when Sleepy Floyd shows up to protect what is his and puts his samurai sword skills to the test. Clint’s story is just one of many in the anthology film that will also follow a showdown between punks and neo-Nazis and the rise of a female rap duo.

Meet the Sprawling A-List Cast Behind ‘Freaky Tales’

Filling out the rest of the cast of Freaky Tales is a lineup that includes the late Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Normani (Dancing with the Stars), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Ji-young Yoo (Expats), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Keir Gilchrist (United States of Tara), and Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto).

Following its impressive and critically acclaimed premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2024, today’s trailer is the first full view we’re seeing of the star-studded affair. Check out the teaser above and head to a theater near you when Freaky Tales arrives in cinemas on April 4.

Image via Lionsgate