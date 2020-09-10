‘Freaky’ Trailer Finds Kathryn Newton Swapping Bodies with Serial Killer Vince Vaughn

It may be Thursday, but I wouldn’t be surprised if you thought it was Friday after watching the trailer for Blumhouse’s new horror comedy Freaky, which like Freaky Friday before it, is a body swapping movie.

This time around, Kathryn Newton (The Society) plays a high school student who wakes up in the body of a middle-aged serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn, who promptly uses his new innocent teenage girl look to go on a murderous rampage. Our young protagonist has less than 24 hours to remedy the situation before the change becomes permanent.

Alan Ruck (Succession) and Katie Finneran (Bloodline) co-star alongside Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Mitchell Hoog, Celeste O’Connor, Dana Drori, Deja Dee, and Charles Green, and Osherovich in particular looks like he’s having a lot of fun here, playing Newton’s gay best friend, and the film’s comic relief of sorts.

Christopher Landon directed from a script he co-wrote with Michael Kennedy. Jason Blum and Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas) produced Freaky, which like Landon’s Happy Death Day, puts a fresh genre spin on a familiar high-concept idea. This new film seems a bit more gnarly than HDD and its sequel, judging by some of the brutal kills hinted at in this trailer.

Freaky will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 13th. That’s appropriate, seeing as this movie was nearly called Freaky Friday the 13th before someone in the studio’s legal department realized that probably wouldn’t fly. Watch the trailer below.

In other recent news, Amazon has released a trailer for Welcome to the Blumhouse, a new horror anthology comprised of four feature films, and you can click here to watch that.