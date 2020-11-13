Vince Vaughn and the Cast of ‘Freaky’ Answer Our Freakiest Questions







–

Director Christopher Landon is back with another genre mash-up movie! Landon recently put a horror spin on the time loop concept with his Happy Death Day movies and now he’s giving the same treatment to the body swap scenario with Freaky.

The movie stars Kathryn Newton as Millie Kessler, a high school student just trying to lay low at Blissfield High and steer clear of the bullies in the popular crowd. One night, Millie winds up becoming the latest target of a local serial killer called The Butcher (Vince Vaughn). The thing is though, when The Butcher stabs Millie he does so with a mystical ancient dagger, so instead of killing her, he causes the two to swap bodies. So now The Butcher is able to wreak havoc while raising no suspicion in Millie’s body while she’s got just 24 hours to figure out how to fix this before the swap becomes permanent.

With Freaky hitting theaters on Friday, November 13th, we got the chance to chat with the cast of the film including Newton, Vaughn and Celeste O’Connor and Misha Osherovich who play Millie’s best friends, Nyla and Joshua, respectively. Rather than go the straightforward route with this interview, we decided to get a little freaky with some rather unusual questions. Check out the video at the top of this article for some freaky questions with the cast of Freaky to find out what they’re freakishly bad at, the weirdest thing they’ve ever learned for a role, which film crew member they’d most list to swap bodies with, and more!

If you’re looking for a little more convincing on whether or not to catch Freaky, check out Drew Taylor’s glowing review of the movie right here. Freaky is currently playing in theaters, but it’s also scheduled to hit VOD on December 4th.