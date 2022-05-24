Fans of the Harry Potter franchise quickly fell in love with the Weasley family. Whether it be their kind-heartedness and genuine love for each other or the first true insight into the big screen world of wizards and witches, there was something undeniably loveable about this redheaded family of pure-bloods right off the bat.

While the entire family quickly became fan favorites, the goofiness of twins Fred (James Phelps) and George (Oliver Phelps) instantly won the hearts of many just as fast. Whenever they showed up throughout the movies, they never failed to bring a smile to your face while they were on-screen. Whether it be in the form of a prank at home or school or running their joke shop, these boys were typically up to no good.

"You Okay, Freddie?"

A short and bittersweet scene. Knowing what's to come after this sweet brotherly moment makes this all the more soul-crushing. It's a brief moment between the twins, lasting no more than ten seconds, but it made a lasting impact among fans.

Before the full-scale Battle of Hogwarts can reach its climax, George turns to Fred and asks him, "are you okay, Freddie?" While it isn't a wildly thought about Weasley twin scene, it's both the simpleness of George's question and the genuine concern for his brother that tugged on the heartstrings of millions. Between the tears in their eyes and their brotherly bond, this moment is one of the saddest to watch when you think about what happens next.

Trying to Trick the Goblet of Fire

To quote Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), in one of their more "pathetically dimwitted" plans during their time at Hogwarts, the twins tried to trick the Goblet of Fire in order to participate in the Triwizard Tournament. While they failed, it made for a brilliantly funny scene that quickly followed.

It started as a successfully brewed potion as they managed to make it across the age ring that Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) had drawn surrounding the Goblet of Fire. After putting their names in, it looked like their plan had worked, but it backfired not even five seconds later, flinging them across the room. Their aging potion had done what they intended but to the point of grey hair, and the sight of these two rolling around fighting on the floor will always be fun to watch.

Giving the Marauder's Map to Harry

Fred and George were professionals at causing mischief wherever they went, be that home or school. It's part of what made them incredibly loveable characters. They were known as the jokers at Hogwarts and were typically very open to inspiring those around them to join in on the fun.

"I solemnly swear that I'm up to no good." It's almost like their catchphrase, considering they were typically doing just that in every movie. But it's also the way to unlock the secrets of the Marauder's Map. In The Prisoner of Azkaban, the twins gave Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) the map they'd been using to sneak around since their first year. In passing the map down to Harry, they helped to unleash endless possibilities for him to sneak around just like they had done for years. Any time the boys were up to mischief was enough to make you smile, especially when encouraging others to join in on their fun. Mischief managed, indeed.

George Loses His Ear

The Deathly Hallows Part 1 is what you could call the calm before the storm. The seventh installment of the Harry Potter franchise threw fans immediately into the thick of it within the first five minutes, setting up the film to be full of emotional moments for the characters.

"You okay, Georgie?" During the Battle of the Seven Potters, the Death Eaters ambushed everyone as they attempted to move Harry to The Burrows. George and Lupin (David Thewlis) arrived at the Weasley home with George bleeding badly. When Fred and Arthur (Mark Williams) got back to the house, Fred immediately asked where his brother was and, after receiving no response, he rushed inside the house. While the scene ended with a lighthearted joke from George, seeing Fred's genuine concern and worry at the sight of his brother bloodied and weak on the couch will always tug on your heartstrings.

The Opening of Weasley's Wizard Wheezes

It certainly didn't come as a surprise to see the twins incorporate jokes and pranks into a career. And the opening of their joke shop, Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, was a brilliant way for them to do just that.

They sold a wide variety of magical items, including love potions, puking pastels, Peruvian instant darkness powder, nosebleed nougats, fainting fancies, and much more, all intended to create mischief or mayhem in some way or another. From winding Ron (Rupert Grint) up by increasing the price for him to encouraging kids to use their products to get out of school, these loveable wind-ups continued bringing smiles to everyone's faces even while running their store.

Finishing Hogwarts With a Bang!

Who doesn't loathe Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) with every fiber of their being? In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the wizarding world introduced the teacher with some very questionable teaching methods. From literally carving into the hands of the students to very nearly using the Cruiciatus curse on Harry, she's one Hogwarts teacher that made fans wish they could use the curse on her.

After comforting a crying boy, Fred and George swiftly came up with a plan for the kids under her power in the best way they knew how. With a classic Weasley twins prank. They interrupted the O.W.L. exams with a brilliant fireworks display. The pure joy radiating from the twins and everyone in the room was enough to bring a smile to your face, but the look of annoyance on Umbridge's face as her wall of rules fell was a huge bonus. Ending with a fire-cracking "W" in the sky, this was an incredibly proud moment to be a Weasley.

Fred's Death

Even a decade on, thinking about George without his partner in crime by his side is a crushing feeling. Fred's death hit fans incredibly hard. Whether you knew about it beforehand or not, his death is undoubtedly one of the most shocking to come out of Harry Potter. While the scene in the movie didn't last for more than thirty seconds, it was enough time to leave fans reeling from the loss for years to come.

What makes this even harder to watch without crying is that this is the last ever Weasley twin moment. Seeing George crying and hugging his dad and then immediately cling to Ron will never be an easy watch. This heartbreaking final Fred and George moment will always have the power to shatter your heart into a million pieces at the mere thought of these boys who were always laughing, left sobbing at the loss of the other.

