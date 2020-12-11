Once a dancer, always a dancer. To tell the tale of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, a dancing pair whose onscreen adventures cemented their legacy as one of the most iconic symbols of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Amazon has courted two actors with lots of dancing experience on their CV. Per Deadline, Jamie Bell will play Astaire and Margaret Qualley will play Rogers in an upcoming biopic about the two called Fred & Ginger.

The film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay with This) and written by Arash Amel (Grace of Monaco, another tale of classic Hollywood mythology), will focus on Astaire and Rogers' legendary onscreen exploits, of course, but will also dive into their behind-the-scenes collaborations, sparks of inspiration, and even their love story. Bell, Qualley, and Amel will produce the picture alongside Automatik Entertainment's Gemma Levinson, Fred Berger, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Gretel & Hansel), and Blank Tape's Max Minghella (Teen Spirit).

Image via Netflix

Qualley, whom you might best know in her wild supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is also trained in ballet, garnered an Emmy nomination as dancer Ann Reinking in Fosse/Verdon, and appeared as a wild dancer in the viral Spike Jonze-directed Kenzo commercial. And Bell got his breakthrough as the title role in Billy Elliot, the beyond-charming film about a young working-class lad who breaks through as a ballet dancer. Thus, these two feel like excellent choices to portray two of our best screen dancers we've ever seen. Plus, La La Land has opened up an itch for "contemporary old-school dancing on the silver screen" — and frankly, these two will definitely have stronger moves than Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, as much as I love those two in that film. Will the film take all of this talent and dig deep into this much-beloved pair? We'll keep you updated in a five, six, five, six, seven, eight...

