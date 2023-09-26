Some people don't like musicals, and that's okay. However, they probably have never seen Fred Astaire tap dance. His physicality on screen when dancing might well be unmatched, and he starred in many great movies throughout his legendary career. Equally iconic was his frequent co-star and collaborator Ginger Rogers, an Oscar-winning singer/actor/dancer who starred with Astaire in 10 musicals released between 1933 and 1949.

Astaire and Rogers were a real dynamic duo, and the films they starred in together still hold up quite well. They are ranked below, starting with the decent titles that might be best for people who are already fans of musical romantic comedies and ending with some all-time classics that ought to be checked out, regardless of one's opinion about old-school Hollywood musicals.

10 'Flying Down to Rio' (1933)

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers played different characters (technically) in all their films. However, their roles in Flying Down to Rio feel like two future stars stuck in supporting roles, as they're surprisingly not the leads in this 1933 film, their first together. Instead, Dolores del Río and Gene Raymond get top billing.

As such, it's hard not to feel like Flying Down to Rio technically delivers the least out of any Astaire and Rogers film, but it's still solid enough for its time, thanks to its unique Brazilian setting. And, for what it's worth, the two future co-stars steal the show, with their partnership being cemented further in later films together.

9 'Roberta' (1935)

Two years later, Astaire and Rogers were more front and center in Roberta, though they still shared top billing with Irene Dunne. It's the duo's second film together and has a story revolving around two unlikely romances developing after a series of eccentric characters meet in Paris.

Roberta gets the job done as a 1930s musical but doesn't have as much energy as Astaire and Rogers movies at their best. It's a decent adaptation of the eponymous 1933 Broadway musical and has the kind of lightweight and breezy feel that many movies with this pair do, just without quite as much of a spark.

8 'The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle' (1939)

While it wasn't one of the biggest hits of 1939, The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle is still solid, even if it competed against some seriously iconic films. As the title implies, the film is a musical biopic about the titular husband and wife ballroom dancer/dance teacher duo, set predominantly in the 1910s.

Given it's based on a true story, The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle has less broad comedy than other Astaire and Rogers movies, with the narrative becoming more tragic once World War I commences. It's an interesting change of pace for the duo and was also notable for being their final film with RKO Pictures and their second-to-last project together.

7 'The Barkleys of Broadway' (1949)

Produced by MGM instead of RKO, The Barkleys of Broadway was the final time Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers appeared in a movie together, though both would continue to act into the 1950s and beyond. The Barkleys of Broadway also stands out because it's the duo's only effort in color.

The plot concerns a pair of dancers/entertainers in a relationship, and the strain put on their romantic and work lives when one wants to start branching off into more serious roles. It's bittersweet that this was the last time they ever worked together (and the backstory of how they both came to be in this is also quite sad), but as a send-off of sorts, it works quite well.

6 'Follow the Fleet' (1936)

It might be overshadowed by another 1936 release starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, but Follow the Fleet is still pretty good overall. Like many of their films, the plot is nice and simple, following a member of the U.S. Navy trying to win back the woman he loves while his ship's docked in San Francisco.

Follow the Fleet runs for 110 minutes, which might be just over the sweet spot when it comes to the kind of runtime that works best for light, silly, and sometimes even goofy musical rom-coms. But that aside, Follow the Fleet still has great songs, impressive dancing, and decent amounts of good-natured humor, making it an undeniably enjoyable watch.

5 'Carefree' (1938)

In all honesty, just about any Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie could be called Carefree - that's the vibe they largely give off. There's good reason for that, too, since the bulk of the duo's films came out while the world was fighting through the Great Depression; audiences embraced screwball comedies and escapist adventures to get some joy in life.

Carefree lives up to its name regarding plot and character arcs, with its story about unlikely love and hypnosis feeling particularly silly and haphazardly written. But that doesn't matter much because at 83 minutes long, Carefree doesn't waste any time, and the song-and-dance numbers are reliably phenomenal.

4 'The Gay Divorcee' (1934)

Mistaken identities cause farcical, lovable chaos in an English seaside resort in The Gay Divorcee. The film has Rogers as a disappointed and alienated wife of an uncaring husband, who travels to said resort and finds herself falling in love with a dancer, played by Astaire.

Things unravel from there as expected, with the plot thickening into the second act. However, it's never to the point where it distracts from what viewers want: natural chemistry between the film's iconic stars and energetic song-and-dance numbers. The Gay Divorcee knows what it needs to do to be a fun watch, and it undeniably entertains.

3 'Shall We Dance' (1937)

Not to be mixed up with the underrated 1996 rom-com (which itself was remade as a 2004 American movie), 1937's Shall We Dance is perhaps the most overlooked Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie. It follows a ballet dancer and a tap dancer who get married to capitalize on a rumor started by the overzealous press.

It's hard to say much about Shall We Dance that hasn't already been said about the other Astaire and Rogers movies. It does what those do, but slightly better, being one of the duo's most consistent, frequently funny, and heartwarming movies. Shall We Dance features particularly memorable dance sequences - Astaire's solo dance in the ship's boiler room is a definite highlight.

2 'Swing Time' (1936)

Of the 10 Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies, two are typically held up as the best; Swing Time is one. It does have one scene that has aged rather poorly, but otherwise, Swing Time delivers big time on what works about all the other movies featuring this pairing.

It follows a complicated web of romantic relationships between several people, most involving dance in some capacity. Thus, viewers witness plenty of incredible musical sequences throughout Swing Time's breezy 103-minute runtime. Notably, it has a place on the AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies – 10th Anniversary Edition list from 2007, and that one aforementioned scene aside, it still holds up extremely well.

1 'Top Hat' (1935)

An undeniably classic musical in every sense of the term, Top Hat is likely the best place to start for anyone who hasn't seen a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie. It was their fourth collaboration, and it's safe to say they'd figured out what worked by that point - everything falls into place throughout this movie, making it a delight to watch.

Like other Astaire and Rogers movies, the plot's a little farcical, featuring them falling in an unlikely sort of love. Still, the plot pales compared to the duo's mesmerizing dancing. Top Hat is likely their most consistently funny movie and has been selected for preservation by the prestigious National Film Registry Listing, cementing its status as a timeless picture.

