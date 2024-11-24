It has been a fairly impressive year for Fred Hechinger, who has transformed from an up-and-coming breakout star to one of the most in-demand young actors working in the industry. While Hechinger first started earning praise for his work on prestige television shows a few years ago thanks to The White Lotus and The Underground Railroad, 2024 has seen him appearing in the acclaimed drama Nickel Boys, the unusual rockumentary Pavements, the upcoming supervillain origin story Kraven the Hunter, and the highly anticipated action sequel Gladiator II. However, Hechinger is at his most hapless and charming in the heartwarming independent comedy Thelma.

Who Does Fred Hechinger Play in 'Thelma'?

Loosely based on a wild true story, Thelma stars Hechinger as the struggling young man Daniel, who is in the midst of trying to become fully independent of his domineering parents, Gail (Parker Posey) and Alan (Clark Gregg), who constantly criticize him. Despite not feeling like he has the ability to move forward in life, Daniel has a very loving relationship with his 93-year-old grandmother, Thelma (June Squibb), who he often drives around and visits. After Thelma is targeted by a phone scam, she is forced to give up $10,000, but becomes determined to get it back. While Thelma teams up with her old friend Ben (Richard Roundtree) to find the culprits, she does not alert Daniel, who now believes that she is lost. Daniel begins working alongside his parents to find Thelma, as she is the only person in his life who has ever treated him with respect.

The relationship between Daniel and Thelma is very charming, as it subverts expectations of what one might expect from a story about a grandparent learning about modern technology from their grandchild. While Daniel seems to appreciate the knowledge and stories that Thelma provides to him, he also feels that taking care of him is a responsibility that he can handle; while his parents often suggest things that he could be doing better, Daniel does not have to face the same judgment when he is driving Thelma. Thelma is a very silly film, and the various misadventures that Thelma and Ben get into as they try to track down the scammer Harvey (Malcolm McDowell) are often hilarious. However, the genuine dismay that Daniel feels when he feels that she is lost ensures that the film has emotional stakes; Hechinger shows that Daniel is not just embarrassed, but legitimately terrified that the most important person in his life may be gone.

‘Thelma’ Is an Earnest Portrayal of Sensitive Masculinity

Hechinger is able to elevate a character that could have been a complete caricature, as it is easy to imagine a version of Thelma in which Daniel was far more hostile or toxic. It is evident that Daniel is in the midst of a troubled family situation, as his parents often take out their frustrations on him, which only makes him feel more insecure. Since Daniel feels that he has lost Thelma, he begins to feel that he is not capable of handling any responsibility, and points to a recent breakup as evidence that his life has no potential to improve in any capacity. It’s a remarkably well-handled depiction of what it is like to have a mental breakdown, as it is a series of gradual frustrations that finally push Daniel over the edge. However, Hechinger does show the internalized nature of Daniel’s mental health issues; although he gets very frustrated, the only person that he takes out his anger on is himself.

Daniel’s journey to gain confidence in himself is the most empowering aspect of Thelma, as he ultimately realizes that he does not require someone else’s approval to be a hero. The great chemistry that Hechinger and Squibb had in the early part of the film comes into play at the very end, in which Daniel is able to help Thelma without letting anyone know. The film does not ignore the inevitability of the situation, as there is a powerful moment in which Daniel acknowledges how sad he will be when Thelma passes away. It’s a sensitive depiction of a loving person that shows the understated qualities that make Hechinger such a compelling actor; anyone who has ever had a close relationship with an older relative can likely relate to his performance.

Thelma is streaming on Hulu in the United States.

