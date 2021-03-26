Highmore also talks about directing, making 'Tour de Pharmacy' with Andy Samberg, and what he took home from ‘Bates Motel’.

With director Jaume Balagueró’s The Vault now playing in select theaters and available on Digital and On Demand, I recently spoke to Freddie Highmore about making the bank heist thriller. In the film, Highmore plays a brilliant engineer just out of college that gets recruited to mastermind a robbery at The Bank of Spain. The reason they need him is the bank has a mysterious and impenetrable vault that no one has been able to crack. X-Men veteran Famke Janssen co-stars alongside Sam Riley, Liam Cunningham, Astrid Berges-Frisbey and Luis Tosar, while the supporting cast includes Jose Coronado, Emilio Gutieěrrez Caba, Axel Stein and Daniel Holguiěn.

During the fun and wide-ranging interview, Highmore talked about why he wanted to make this project, what it was like filming in huge tourist spots, if he geeked out about Game of Thrones with Liam Cunningham, and more. In addition, he talked about making Tour de Pharmacy with Andy Samberg, what he remembers from making Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, The Good Doctor Season 4 and the status of Season 5, directing, when he decided he wanted to be an actor, his upcoming series Leonardo, and more.

Freddie Highmore:

What TV series would he like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

What costumes or props has he “borrowed” from set?

I jokingly ask if he thinks he posts too much on social media…

When did he realize he wanted to be an actor?

Who does he credit for helping him make the transition from kid actor to where he is now?

What does he remember from making Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Tim Burton and Johnny Depp?

What was it like making Tour de Pharmacy with Andy Samberg?

How the person they are going against in The Vault is smart and is doing everything he can to try and stop them.

What was it about this script and project that made him want to make it during his hiatus?

What was it like being back in Madrid after spending a year there for college?

Could he actually do the things his character does in the movie?

Did he do the movie just so he could geek out about Game of Thrones with Liam Cunningham?

Memorable moments from filming.

How he’s been part of two very successful television series with Bates Motel and The Good Doctor.

How Daniel Dae Kim was responsible for getting The Good Doctor on in America.

How does he learn all the dialogue for the series?

Where are they in the filming process of Season 4?

Does he know what he will do during the upcoming hiatus?

The reason everyone needs to take a break between seasons.

What can he say about his upcoming series Leonardo?

What did he learn about Leonardo da Vinci that he wanted to make sure got into the series?

Does he see this as something that can run for more than one season?

How does he have the time to develop stuff while working full time on The Good Doctor?

When acting how much is he looking at what lens the director pf photography is using because he wants to direct more?

When directing something like The Good Doctor and Bates Motel how much can he insert a cool camera move or does he always have to follow the format?

