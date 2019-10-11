Freddie Prinze Jr. Shuts Down Toxic ‘Star Wars’ Fans in the Most Incredible Way

0

Never in my life did I expect to get as much joy out of watching ’90s royalty, Freddie Prinze Jr., go on an epic rant about the Star Wars franchise and its toxic fans but wow, I feel like my soul has re-entered my body. Prinze Jr. is known for many big role but among his most recent is lending his voice to Jedi Kanan Jarrus Star Wars Rebels animated series. Considering he’s been with the show since 2014, it should come as no surprise that our guy has spent a more than healthy amount of time contemplating the inner workings of the Star Wars world and canon.

So, it should come as no surprise that while Prinze Jr. was a guest on Jeff Dye’s Friendship Pod hosted by comedian Jeff Dye he not only found time to work in thoughts related to his experience on the show but also hit back at older generations of fans who’ve spent time raining on the respective parades of younger fans. Buckle up, folks, because Prinze Jr. is not okay with toxic people ruining the Star Wars good times for the rest of us.

Prinze Jr.’s rant began when he revealed that even he gets hate related to his four-season run on Star Wars Rebels.

“I did a ‘Star Wars’ cartoon, so even I get hate from ‘Star Wars’ fans. And I’m like, ‘Look, dawg, you’re just made the franchise is not aging with you. But that ain’t how it works. The first one was for fucking kids. The second three were for different fucking kids. And this one is just for kids. You’re just pissed off that Han Solo gave the Millenium Falcon to a girl.”

Hell yeah, Prinze Jr., you tell ’em. While I don’t usually condone the words “fucking” and “kids” to be so close together, in this context is acceptable because it’s clear Force Master Freddie has some strong feelings about toxic fans. Prinze Jr.’s rant also includes some very valid points about learning a ton about the Force, a central component of the Star Wars canon, and shouting to the rafters about how the Force actually predicts who will succeed in the movies. He also recommends whiny fanbabies “learn your Greek mythology like, I don’t know, George fucking Lucas did,” which, I mean, you should. Also, you should watch the video of Prinze Jr. in its entirety because it’s the epitome of a chef’s kiss.

Gosh, can you believe Sarah Michelle Gellar gets to come home to this hero?

For more Star Wars news, check out our latest coverage on the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian and updates on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.