Freddy Krueger running his menacing fingers across the steel siding in a darkened alley is a most unpleasant and shrilling noise that horror fans who have seen A Nightmare on Elm Street will never forget. It is etched in our cinematic cerebellum and is a hallmark of the ghoulish Krueger who looked to avenge his own unfortunate demise on unsuspecting teenagers in their dreams. The man who played the sadistic killer, Robert Englund, is almost as famous as the cackling killer madman. But it might surprise you to know that Englund was not genre master Wes Craven's first choice to play the role, and the man who passed on the part is one of the last actors you might expect. Instead, he was ready to give the part to an ascending movie star from the country of England named David Warner.

Why Did Wes Craven Want David Warner Over Robert Englund?

Why would Wes Craven want someone like David Warner in what would become one of the most memorable killers in the history of horror? Warner was a Shakespearean-trained thespian who worked his way up the ranks in the British theatre scene. He made his stage debut in 1962 playing Henry VI in The War of the Roses and quickly shifted into television and film. You may know David Warner from a bevy of well-known blockbusters like Titanic where he played Spicer Lovejoy, Caledon Hockley's (Billy Zane) henchman who handcuffed poor Jack to the cabin piping as the ship was taking on water, or in two of the Star Trek movies of the '90s.

But he had already established his fiendish and villainous bona fides well before that in big movies like horror the classic The Omen where he played intrepid photographer Keith Jennings, or in Tron as Sark the ruthless Master Control Program, or as Evil in Terry Gilliam's epic odyssey Time Bandits. But the role that very likely piqued Craven's interest in the lanky and often times haggard looking character actor was when he played Jack the Ripper in the 1979 British hit Time After Time which also starred Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell as the time-traveling H.G. Wells.

Wes Craven Originally Wanted a Stuntman for Freddy Krueger

Those who have seen Warner's brilliant and versatile work know that he has both the physique, the accentuated visage, and the pitch-perfect dulcet to be the man who stalked us all in our sleep. Fascinatingly, Craven was dead set on having a stuntman to play Freddy Krueger as the role is very physically demanding, and the voice could have been dubbed or enhanced in post-production. When he saw Warner in Time Bandits and Time After Time, he very likely made the executive decision to have a trained actor play the part. It was one of many astute decisions that the legendary filmmaker has made over his 50-year career. What Warner would have brought to the role we will never know (even though he had already been through make-up tests) as it is almost impossible to picture anyone else other than Englund, but we can have fun imagining a different version of the ultimate slasher.

What Would David Warner's Freddy Krueger Look Like?

Englund is an ideal Freddy Krueger... that is beyond debate. Nevertheless, it is still fun to imagine what a classically trained performer like David Warner would have brought to the legendary character. Most of Warner's roles called on him to be not only cold and detached but also smart and intuitive. Freddy already knows what we're afraid of, and Warner would have excelled at playing to that dramatic advantage. He would definitely have brought a more finely tuned Freddy and whether that would have made him more or less frightening, we can only imagine in our many "what-if" casting decisions. Alas, we will never know.