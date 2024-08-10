The Big Picture Jackie Earle Haley brought a scarier and more sadistic version of Freddy Krueger to life in the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

There is no doubt that the A Nightmare on Elm Street series produced one of the most iconic villains of all time in Freddy Krueger. Forever ingrained in the annals of popular culture, Krueger has always been synonymous with Robert Englund, who brought the bastard son of a thousand maniacs to life in eight Nightmare movies. After 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, however, the character remained dormant. It was not until seven years later that New Line Cinema decided to revive him again, this time played by a different actor. Jackie Earle Haley. Fans of the franchise were divided on this casting decision, with Haley himself stating that they were big shoes to fill. While the general fandom never really accepted this newer version of Freddy or the 2010 remake as a whole, there's one thing that can objectively be taken from this change: Haley's Freddy Krueger was scarier than any other previous iteration of the character.

Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger Became Too Comedic to Be Scary

When Freddy Kruger first burst onto the screen in the original A Nightmare on Elm Street film in 1984, he was a terrifying entity, a fiend that infiltrated the most vulnerable instance in a person's day: sleep. Freddy was a brooding specter on a killing spree, spilling blood en route to his long-awaited vengeance. He had no weaknesses and could manipulate the dream world in ways once thought unimaginable. This mercurial aspect of the character, partnered with the gravitas given by a classically-trained actor in Englund was a perfect match. Krueger was a sinister being that had the audience's hair standing on end. Can anyone ever see a body bag and not think of that iconic scene? Unfortunately, as great and petrifying as he was in the first film, the first installment was where the character reached its apex. The following films, and the characterization of Freddy, started going downhill. It was a painful descent into slapstick territory, rather than sticking to the fear-inducing aspects of the Springwood Slasher.

After embossing his imposing figure on the wall over a sleeping Nancy Thompson and spaghettifying a young Johnny Depp into bloody oblivion, the sequels had the Krueger character resort to over-the-top, cartoonish methods of killing his victims. Granted, some of these still packed a punch — using Philip's veins as puppet strings, turning his gloves into drug-filled syringes for Taryn in Dream Warriors, and his simplistic way to end Kincaid in Dream Master come to mind — but it just wasn't the same anymore. The reliance on one-liners increased, he lost his demonic edge, and the kills slowly became ludicrous (and not in a good way). Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare was the nail in the coffin. Nobody ever took Freddy seriously again after he ended Spencer's life through a game console. Of course, it was this mishmash of violence and farce that made Krueger's representation so iconic, but it also was the cause of the loss of fright, and, eventually, interest in the character. While they tried to salvage his former reputation with Wes Craven's New Nightmare (although technically, that wasn't really Freddy, right?) and Freddy Vs. Jason, it wasn't enough. He was beloved, and his character was still seminal in the world of horror, but he just wasn't scary anymore. By the mid-00s, Freddy was indeed dead, and the comedy killed him.

Jackie Earle Haley Made Freddy Krueger Scary Again

Enter New Line Cinema and the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. Jackie Earle Haley portrayed a more sadistic version of the famed antagonist, and it was a stupendous performance that brought back the fear factor Krueger so badly needed. With his grittiness, Haley single-handedly provided an aura of unease, agitation, and distress that fans have been clamoring for so long. Gone were the corny one-liners, the lampoon killings, and the farcical spirit that destroyed the essence of Krueger. The remake's Freddy was a machine that thrived on bloodshed and wasted no time in getting to the people he wanted to torment. He still toyed with his victims, but he did it in such an insouciant and disturbing fashion, completely erasing the God-awful attempts at unnerving spectators in the latter sequels. Do yourself a favor and re-watch the brilliant opening sequence, where Freddy's powers creepily intertwine between the real and the dream world. It's impossible to deny that it's one of the best and most terrifying kills of the entire franchise.

Of course, the film left more to be desired — bad script writing, setbacks in plot development, and some pretty bad makeup and CGI are to blame -—but when it comes solely to the characterization of the infamous sleep killer? Haley knocked it out of the park. This was an extremely underrated performance by a very talented actor, lost in the shuffle because of the less-than-stellar result of the final product. Yes, the remake wasn't perfect, and would even be considered bad by many, but looking at both portrayals in hindsight, the new Freddy is objectively scarier.

Englund's Freddy Krueger Will Always Be Iconic, But Jackie Earle Haley's Deserves Respect

While Haley's portrayal was undoubtedly scarier, that doesn't mean it was better by any stretch of the imagination. That is something that should be left to the viewing public to decide. It is a preference at the end of the day, and no one can deny the fact that when people think of Freddy Krueger, they immediately associate him with Robert Englund. At the very least, what should be done is to give more credence to the remake's valiant effort at taking it in another direction. There is an argument to be made that fans just got used to the old Krueger and his corny shticks, making it difficult to accept a brand-new portrayal. It is a tall order to assume the reins of an already established persona, regardless of how increasingly zany its mythos has become over the years. Whatever it is, fans just have to be thankful that they have two brilliant versions of the iconic character, and they have the privilege of witnessing two master actors at their very best, whether it is the wacky and magnetizing Krueger with Robert Englund or the ghastly and downright unsettling Krueger from Jackie Earle Haley.

