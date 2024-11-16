Forty years ago, A Nightmare on Elm Street first introduced the world to Freddy Krueger, played by the incomparable Robert Englund. Since then, we've gotten seven more films, and Freddy has become one of the most iconic horror villains of all time. He infiltrates one's dreams and uses their nightmares to murder them, which kills them in both the dream and real life, with no escape as you're trapped in your own mind. It's a frightening concept, and Wes Craven, writer and director of the film, wanted his new killer to truly terrify audiences like they had been with established slasher villains such as Halloween's Michael Myers and Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees.

Craven wanted his killer to not only be terrifying because of his actions but in his design as well. He knew Freddy Krueger's appearance needed to have the viewer squirming in their seat during every moment the dream killer is onscreen. In the documentary about the making of the film, Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Craven recounted that when he was deciding on the design of Freddy Krueger, Craven came across some research that explored specific color combinations that evoke discomfort in people. While Craven says he read it in a book, he's likely referring to the 1982 Scientific American article. Red and green was one of those color combos mentioned, and the iconic Freddy Krueger striped sweater was born.

There's Science Behind Freddy Krueger's Red and Green Sweater

So, what did this research find out? Well, science says that there are "forbidden colors" that the brain cannot comprehend due to the colors of the light frequencies that are meant to cancel each other out. Red light makes the "opponent neurons" in the retina act up, while green light inhibits those neurons, leading to those forbidden colors that the eye cannot see. Because the color combination messes with our minds, it leaves a feeling of discomfort and unease. The 1982 Scientific American article presented this research and the findings made their way to horror legend Wes Craven. He was fascinated and inspired to use the red and green combination for Freddy Krueger's costume.

The abrasiveness of the colors is scientifically meant to unsettle the viewer. The colors are hard for humans to perceive properly. So, if you find yourself terrified by Freddy Krueger anytime he appears on your television, it's not an irrational fear. His character design was created specifically to evoke that fear and make you feel uncomfortable. (Also, Englund makes the dream killer pretty damn scary.) The shade of green chosen for the sweater makes it harder to see in the dark as well, helping him blend in with the shadowy alleys and empty streets of the night. With the color combination on the sweater added to the rest of his frightening costume, makeup, and bladed glove, Fred Krueger is one of the most visually unforgettable horror icons.

Supreme Costuming and Makeup Create Freddy Krueger's Icon Status

The sweater isn't the only thing about Freddy Kreuger's design that's memorable for horror fans across the globe. His face is burnt, with skin resembling a pizza. He wears a fedora that covers his face enough to keep it hidden until he wants to reveal his frightening appearance. And, of course, his iconic gloves with knives protruding from the tips like fingers –– or claws –– that he uses to slash his victims. Each of these elements of Krueger's design helps make him the horrifying villain he is, and the sweater's color combination elevates the petrifying look. The sweater has become one of the most instant costume pieces from horror, and probably the only one that isn't a mask.

There's no disputing the legacy Freddy Krueger and A Nightmare on Elm Street have left in the horror movie genre. The nightmarish killer embodies many elements of horror that make him a terrifying villain. With science on Was Craven's side, the mind-bending color combo of red and green helps Freddy confuse and unsettle viewers as he lurks in the darkest parts of his victims' dreams.

