When it comes to 80s icons and slasher classics, none are as well known as Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Starting with Wes Craven's 1984 masterpiece, Freddy-mania was everywhere. From lunch boxes to toys, it was hard to avoid this beloved dream demon. Despite the character not appearing in a film in over a decade, Freddy has been kept in the public eye thanks to the nostalgic-fueled action figure market. Now, Mezco Toyz's latest Freddy Krueger figure, will talk to you in your nightmares.

A part of Mezco’s MDS Mega Scale line, this stylized Freddy comes with 11 points of articulation and is sporting the character's signature striped sweater along with his razor glove. The figure also says five different catchphrases from across the film series. This includes, “You think you was going to get away from me?!” Finally, the figure will feature window box packaging and will cost $98 USD.

When Will ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Return?

Even though the Nightmare franchise spans nine films, a loosely-based anthology series, and Freddy has been seen in countless crossovers in the last four decades, this slasher villain hasn’t been seen on the big screen since the universally hated 2010 remake. That has seemingly killed the franchise for now, despite many rumors in the last number of years surrounding a new film being in development. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Nightmare. The original film was this great blend of staple slasher elements mixed in with Craven’s endlessly imaginative mind. How the film authentically used dreams as a canvas for blood-soaked horror is still impressive to this day. Whether it be the creative practical kills, Robert Englund’s brilliant performance as Freddy, or Heather Langenkamp’s underrated final girl Nancy Thompson, Nightmare remains on the Mount Rushmore of horror history.

The sequels are less favorable, with a few stellar exceptions, like Dream Warriors and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare being in most genre fans' rewatch rotation every Halloween. However, the Warner Brothers-owned New Line Cinemas, forever known as “The house that Freddy built”, hasn’t been too kind to fans waiting for the next Freddy bloodbath. In our current slasher renaissance that has seen franchises like Halloween and Scream make major comebacks, Nightmare has been one of the rare series that has sat quietly on the sidelines. Even Jason Voorhees and Friday the 13th have had better luck than Freddy in the last decade. Hopefully, that scary narrative ends sooner rather than later. For now, we have great companies like Mezco and NECA keeping the franchise’s hellish legacy alive in plastic form.

Mezco’s MDS Mega Scale Nightmare on Elm Street: Talking Freddy Krueger will ship between July and September 2024. That’s just in time for the spooky season to begin. Until then, you can pre-order the figure on Mezco’s website and stream Nightmare on Max. The figure can be viewed above. Nightmare on Elm Street is streaming now on Prime Video.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove in their dreams, in which if they die, it kills them in real life. Release Date November 16, 1984 Director Wes Craven Cast Heather Langenkamp , Johnny Depp Robert Englund , John Saxon Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Wes Craven

