The Big Picture Mezco Toyz has released a new 10-inch-tall Talking Freddy Krueger figure with 7 sinister catchphrases, a removable fedora, and articulated limbs.

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a timeless horror classic that still scares audiences with its portrayal of Freddy Krueger haunting dreams.

The Wes Craven film, released in 1984, features a strong cast and brilliant visuals that capture the fear of the unknown in dreams.

There are so many incredible films celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. 1984 was one of those pillar years for the industry. However, where horror is concerned, no film is as beloved as A Nightmare on Elm Street. The Wes Craven classic and Freddy Krueger have been enjoying new apparel collections, 4K editions and action figures. Now Mezco Toyz has returned with their latest killer Freddy figure.

A part of Mezco’s LDD Presents Living Dead Doll line, Talking Freddy Krueger stands at 10-inches-tall and has five points of articulation. The figure features a brand-new head sculpt as well, with the famous slasher villain seen in his famous red and green striped sweater-dirty fedora combo. The fedora is even removable. However, the main draw here is the seven sinister catchphrases this evil doll spits out from across the franchise. This includes “Come to Freddy”, “You're all my children now” and “Every town has an Elm Street”. This is Mezco’s second Freddy figure this year. The company has also released blood-soaked figures for Chucky, Ghostface and Michael Myers in recent months.

What's ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ About?

Close

The original film follows a group of high school friends in the seemingly innocent all-American town of Springwood. However, when Tina gets killed in her sleep, her boyfriend gets blamed for the ruthless attack. Yet it's not that simple. Each of them starts seeing a mysterious figure in their dreams, Freddy Krueger, right before their own death. This leads Elm Street’s Final Girl Nancy Thompson to uncover their dark connection to Freddy and the tragedy that Springwood tried to cover up. If Nancy is going to survive, she's going to have to become a warrior and become a master of her dreams to defeat the man of her nightmares. What makes Elm Street hold up four decades later, besides Craven’s brilliant atmospheric direction, is the authentically scary way dreams are presented. The unpredictable and random nature of our dreams is what Freddy preys on. The fearful unknown is perfectly captured in Craven’s sharp visuals. They're also further emphasized by the film's great cast of Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp and Robert Englund. The latter of which helped make Freddy a pop culture icon. The franchise hasn’t had a film in almost 15 years, but all it takes is one scream-worthy entry for Freddy’s power to be restored.

Where's ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Streaming?

A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently streaming on AMC+. The classic can also be pre-ordered on 4K Blu-ray on Gruv.com. Mezco's Talking Freddy Krueger can be pre-ordered on their website for $55 USD. The figure is set to ship between December 2024 and February 2025.