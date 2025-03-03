When it comes to slashers, two of the biggest icons of the sub-genre have been Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street and Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. These franchises dominated the 80s with sequels and merchandise. By the time the 21st century rolled around, Freddy and Jason were household horror names. This came to a killer point in the epic scream-worthy crossover Freddy vs Jason. Now, over 20 years later, Gutter Garbs is honoring the film with a new blood-soaked apparel collection.

A part of Gutter Garbs “Get It or Regret It” limited series, this Freddy vs. Jason collection features three brand-new designs that can be seen below. The artwork here was done by Sam Coyne, Brandon Stecz and Matthew Skiff. These designs will be available in t-shirts, zip-up hoodies, long sleeve and pull-over hoodie versions. The t-shirts will be available in both classic and “comfort colors” material. If that wasn't enough, there will be posters and three enamel pins. The latter of which included two variants of Freddy (one with his hat while the other is blood-red devil Freddy) and Jason with his iconic hockey mask. While Gutter Garb has done countless collections for Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th in the past, this is the first time they’re celebrating Freddy vs. Jason.

What's ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ About?