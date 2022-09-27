The cinema discourse equivalent to the age-old taunt of “my dad could beat up your dad!” must be “my favorite horror movie icon could beat up your favorite horror movie icon!” It’s inevitable that such a competition would cross people’s minds. How many times can you watch these masked killers slice and dice hordes of people before you start to wonder “who could take them down in a duel?” The tantalizing possibilities behind such a query fueled the creation of the 2003 movie Freddy vs. Jason, which pitted horror icons Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger against one another. It would seem like a movie pitting these two icons against each other would be such a recipe to print money that it would get greenlit right away. But it took years and years for this production to finally carve its way to the big screen.

The story of Freddy vs. Jason begins in the late 1980s, right after the release of the Friday the 13th installment Jason Lives. Screenwriter Tom McLoughlin recalled that, after seeing the strong box office results for that film, a follow-up was greenlit. However, this new installment would need a big hook to justify its existence. This is where the idea of Jason Voorhees squaring off with Freddy Krueger came into play. The success of classic horror movie showdowns like Frankenstein vs. The Wolf Man made McLoughlin excited by the prospect of doing this movie, but he also recognized a problem with this concept from the get-go. The Universal Monsters could all crossover whenever people wanted because, as the name of these beasts would suggest, they're all owned by Universal Pictures. But Freddy and Jason were owned by different studios. At the time, Jason was at Paramount Pictures and Freddy was New Line Cinema's golden boy.

Image via New Line Cinema

McLoughlin noted that it would take only a month for the news to come back that New Line Cinema was not going to allow this crossover to happen (McLoughlin's second crossover idea pairing up Jason with Cheech & Chong also went nowhere). Potential issues would dissipate, though, once the dismal box office total of Jason Takes Manhattan inspired Paramount Pictures to sell off the rights to Friday the 13th to New Line Cinema. Unfortunately for fans wanting to see these two villains duke it out, New Line Cinema proceeded to shift focus on standalone installments for Freddy and Jason, including the 1993 Wes Craven feature New Nightmare. One major issue in realizing this crossover had been solved, but now the production had been put on the backburner.

Still, the fact that these two characters could interact now without any legal wrangling did allow for a very brief crossover between the two characters at the end of the 1993 movie Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday. Appropriately for a feature involving Hell, the film concluded with a Freddy Krueger's unmistakable gloved hand grabbing Jason's mask and dragging it to Hell. Ending the movie on this note seemed to suggest that, wherever Jason went next, it would have to involve Freddy (and also maybe the Evil Dead mythology). However, after 1993, both Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street went on hiatus as ongoing film franchises. The box office numbers just weren’t there to support more standalone horror movies with these characters, at least at the time.

RELATED: How 'Freddy's Nightmares' Sparked My Love of Horror Anthologies

While there was still movement on a Freddy vs. Jason movie, the sudden halting of these individual franchises didn’t help get this crossover finished and on the big screen any faster. Still, even with standalone Jason and Freddy escapades on ice, there were still tons of scripts for Freddy vs. Jason being turned in to New Line Cinema brass in this era. Looking back on the wide array of concepts that were tossed around for this feature is a fascinating experience. The proposed plotlines for such a momentous horror movie register responses that range from “oh, that’s interesting” to “cocaine is a hell of a drug.”

Image via New Line Cinema

Among the proposed ideas were a courtroom drama where Jason is put on trial for his murders and Freddy Krueger eventually gets involved, and a potentially interesting story involving a cult that worships Freddy and uses a resurrected Jason as a means to bring him into the real world. Peter Briggs, who penned one of the earliest drafts of Alien vs. Predator, also put together a script that had ambition to spare. The Briggs screenplay involved time travel (that classic fixture of low-budget slasher movies) and, among other strange twists, included a reveal that connected the origins of Freddy and Jason. The development process for Freddy vs. Jason was, to put it mildly, wild.

After years of dismissed screenplays, New Line Cinema head Michael de Luca still felt incredibly passionate about Freddy vs. Jason and eventually invited in screenwriters Damian Shannon and Mark Swift to offer a pitch on the proposed crossover. Reflecting on the film to Bloody Disgusting, the duo noted their pitch was super in-depth on every detail of the proposed feature and sparked lots of excitement in de Luca. Finally, a stable and concrete idea was formed for a Freddy vs. Jason movie. Unfortunately, de Luca would be fired from New Line Cinema shortly after and in a double whammy of bad timing, Jason X tanked at the box office around the same time. New Line Cinema's new executives needed to be convinced once again that Freddy vs. Jason was a viable concept for a movie.

Luckily, they were able to win the studio over and Freddy vs. Jason was back on track, with the film even securing Ronny Yu as a director and snagging Robert Englund to reprise his role as Krueger. The final cut of Freddy vs. Jason resembles the duo’s initial script for the feature in general outline and story beats. However, Shannon and Swift have expressed disappointment with how David S. Goyer’s eventual rewrite that trimmed 30 minutes off the script ended up creating lots of clumsy expository dialogue to cover up newly created holes in the plot. Still, the movie was now becoming a reality after over a decade of development.

There were some interesting wrinkles to be found in finally getting Freddy vs. Jason off the ground, though. For starters, Ronny Yu openly admitted in an interview that he'd never seen any of the Elm Street or Friday films before he directed Freddy vs. Jason. You needn't be an expert on all the lore of the individual franchises to make a solid Freddy vs. Jason movie, but it was strange that somebody with no prior attachment to either saga was now in charge of this crossover event. Even more distressing was that longtime Jason actor Kane Hodder was ditched for this big event feature in favor of getting a brand new performer of the character in the form of Ken Kirzinger.

These and countless other problems with the final cut of Freddy vs. Jason have kept it from being as universally-beloved as one might imagine the ultimate showdown between two horror icons would be, though the film did at least make plenty of money in its initial theatrical release. Considering how long this motion picture was in development and how many writers it passed through, it’s almost a miracle Freddy vs. Jason isn’t more hacked up in its final form. Since its release, there has been no word on a sequel or reboot, possibly because of complicated rights issues attached to both Freddy and Jason. It wouldn’t be a shock if there was eventually a rematch between the two characters on the big screen…though perhaps this time they could commit to featuring a cameo from Pinhead from Hellraiser.