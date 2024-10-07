Spooky season is officially here and what better way to celebrate than with one of the most famous horror face-offs of all time? Freddy vs. Jason, the 2003 classic starring Robert Englund and Ken Kirzinger, has jumped into the top 10 charts on Max, currently sitting at #10, behind Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's 22 Jump Street. Freddy vs. Jason follows both Freddy Krueger and Jason Vorhees as they return to terrorize the children of Elm Street, only to discover that this time, they have to go through each other too. In addition to Englund and Kirzinger, Freddy vs. Jason also stars Kelly Rowland, Monica Keena, and Jason Ritter, and the film currently sits at a 42% score from critics and a 50% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The late Wes Craven and Victor Miller received writing credits for their work creating the characters of Freddy and Jason, and Damian Shannon and Mark Swift teamed up to write the screenplay for the film. Craven directed the original Nightmare on Elm Street film, which has also been a major success on Max but boasts a much higher Rotten Tomatoes score. He also directed the first four Scream movies from 1996 all the way through to 2011 before sadly passing away in 2015 at the age of 76. Ronny Yu helmed Freddy vs. Jason, and it is among the most famous works in his career to this day, along with The Bride with White Hair, a fantasy romance thriller starring Brigitte Lin and Leslie Cheung, and Bride of Chucky, the 1998 horror slasher starring Jennifer Tilly and Katherine Heigl.

What Else Is Streaming on Max?

With Halloween right around the corner, the Max Top 10 is full of spooky movies. Both IT and IT Chapter Two are in the Max top 10, with Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgärd) terrifying the streaming competition. Interview With the Vampire is also one of the most popular movies on Max, along with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's 90s team-up, Practical Magic. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, the 2005 animated horror flick, has also been a hit for Max, along with the latest Stephen King adaptation, Salem's Lot.

