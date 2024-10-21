Before Marvel Studios even dreamed of creating a shared universe in theaters, New Line Cinema decided to try a daring approach to two of the most famous horror figures of the '80s: Freddy Krueger, from the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and Jason Vorhees, from the Friday the 13th film series. In 2003, the two killers met and clashed in a highly unexpected face-off that earned over $100 million dollars at the box office. Freddy vs. Jason recently resurfaced in the Max catalog and subscribers took it all the way to #9 among the most-watched titles on the platform.

The crossover's premise to put the villains in the same movie is pretty exciting: Doomed to eternal damnation in Hell, Freddy (Robert Englund) is weak because the inhabitants of Springwood have taken measures to stop dreaming – the channel through which Freddy could come into the waking world. He then decides to resuscitate Jason and convinces him to go to Springwood and unleash terror in the town. The problem is, the masked villain is not as easily controlled as Freddy thought he'd be, and both of them start a deadly conflict.

Even though the concept may seem a little too wild even for the Freddy Krueger and Jason Vorhees settings, the screenplay written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (2017’s Baywatch) picks up on concepts developed by the franchises themselves. 1991's Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare was supposed to end the franchise, and 1993's Jason Goes to Hell showed the serial killer managing to slash people even after his death. At the time, the crossover was a perfect excuse to shake up both franchises and maybe even resuscitate them.

'Freddy vs. Jason' Was a Surprise Hit

Image via New Line Cinema

The reception was a lot better than anyone could have imagined. The crossover earned over $116 million worldwide, a pretty hefty number for a small-budget movie based on two franchises that were past their prime – not to mention that it went on to become the highest-grossing entry in both film series. Critics didn't have a warm welcome, though: The movie earned a 42% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, even though most of them agreed that it's possible to have a lot of fun with the movie. Back when it premiered, San Francisco Gate's Mick LaSalle wrote that Freddy vs. Jason is "better than it has any right to be."

Freddy vs. Jason was directed by Ronny Yu (The Bride of Chucky), and in a recent interview with EW, legendary Freddy Krueger performer Englund praised the director's work and stressed that he had the difficult job of finding the right tone for both franchises to coexist. He stated:

"They went through a lot of scripts. They couldn't quite get it right. It took the genius of Ronnie Yu. I'm really proud of that film. It's really fun to see on a nice big flat screen with the sound turned up and some cold pizza."

You can stream Freddy vs. Jason on Max. Check out the trailer below: