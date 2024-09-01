Love it or loathe it, seeing two iconic horror icons go at it in 2003's Freddy vs. Jason is pretty awesome. Did it live up to its billing? Debatable, but it would mark the last time we would see either character in their original franchise form, with the film serving as Ken Kirzinger's first and only appearance as Jason Voorhees, and Robert Englund's swan song as Freddy Krueger (A Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash film never got off the ground and reboots of both franchises happened in 2009 and 2010). The film brings out the best in both characters, from Jason's lumbering, silent, and methodical killings to Freddy's murderous glee and darkly comic quips. However, it brings out something very odd in Jason: a fear of water, and that's a pretty big change for everyone's favorite homicidal goalie.

'Freddy vs. Jason' Has Jason Voorhees Afraid of Water

That's right. The same guy that casually walks out of the water in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, the same murderous fella that takes a boat to the Big Apple in Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, and has generally used the waters of Camp Crystal Lake to his advantage throughout the entire franchise has, inexplicably, gained a fear of water. It happens during their first face-to-face encounter in the film, where an unconscious Jason is confronted by Freddy in the dream world. During a fight (half-vicious beatdown, half-Looney Tunes) in which Freddy has the advantage, Jason charges at Freddy for an attack. Only a pipe bursts just above, sending a cascade of water down. The water stops Jason right in his tracks, even causing him to step back. Freddy, sensing he's stumbled on the only thing Jason fears, ups the ante by spraying water everywhere, reducing Jason to a scared, shivering little boy.

'Freddy vs. Jason' Writers Explain Why They Made Jason Afraid of Water

So, dozens of teens could have saved themselves by pushing Jason into a shower? Not so fast. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting's Trace Thurman, Freddy vs. Jason writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, explain why the ridiculous plot point isn't ridiculous at all.

"The intention was - if Jason has any fear at all - it would be rooted in his drowning. This is what Freddy exposes - Jason's memory of his childhood at Crystal Lake. However, the way it was shot, it could be interpreted that Jason is afraid of water. After all, he doesn’t cross the water stream, right? But remember, this is taking place in Jason’s psyche. In his dream. Ronny [director Ronny Yu] was being symbolic.”

Furthermore, the pair contend that cuts made to their script made the scene unclear and that their decision made sense in the original draft. By reframing the context around the water scene, their explanation certainly makes much more sense than the big guy suddenly developing a fear of water; although, in fairness, Jason turning into that shivering child should have been a dead giveaway. Besides, if Jason did have a fear of water, fans would have been robbed of the film's spectacular ending, with Jason slowly walking out of the water with the severed head of Freddy, which ends the film by winking at the audience.

