The Big Picture Fans never got to see Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash in live-action due to creative restrictions and a convoluted plot.

B-movie icon Bruce Campbell played Ash Williams in the Evil Dead trilogy and subsequent TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Campbell also questions the logic of Batman vs. Superman, as Batman carrying Kryptonite seems far-fetched.

When Freddy Krueger's blade-fingered glove first grabbed Jason Voorhees' hockey mask at the end of Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, fans spent the next decade clamoring for a clash between the two terror titans. And when that finally happened in 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, those same fans asked — okay, how about Freddy vs. Jason vs. Evil Dead's Ash Williams? It happened in a comic book series, but it never made it to live-action. Ash himself, Bruce Campbell, talked with Collider's Aidan Kelley at San Diego Comic-Con and explained why the crossover never happened:

...these ideas are creatively bankrupt, and I'll tell you why. Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash: we had a five-minute conversation with New Line about making that movie. We were told you cannot kill either one of them, and you cannot have any plot or dialogue that affects the other characters. Only one company has control of this character, where we can only control Ash. Your story has to be really convoluted and terrible, and Ash doesn't get to kill either one of them. It’s a silly concept.

Having the shotgun- and chainsaw-wielding Ash fail to fell either Freddy or Jason does seem like an exercise in futility, so maybe it's for the best that this monster mash never escaped the comics pages. Still in the mood to talk about big-screen battles, Campbell had a question appropriate for the Comic-Con venue:

Why is Batman fighting Superman? Can we please stop that silliness? Because Superman would squash his head like a zit in a nanosecond. The story is over.

When Kryptonite was brought up as a possible way to even the odds, Campbell was dubious: "What, in his back pocket? Batman’s carrying it around?"

Who Is Ash Williams?

Close

Debuting in Sam Raimi's ultra-low-budget debut feature The Evil Dead, Ashley "Ash" Williams was one of a quartet of Michigan State University students who accidentally unleashed an ancient evil force at a rural cabin, who possess the students one by one and transform them into demonic Deadites. The incident's lone survivor, Ash took on the demons again in the horror comedy sequel Evil Dead II, losing his hand but replacing it with a chainsaw. The final film in the trilogy, Army of Darkness, saw him thrown back to medieval times, where once again he had to contend with a slew of demon-possessed zombies. Campbell returned to the character in Ash vs. Evil Dead, which ran for three seasons on Starz; in it, an aging Ash was called upon once again to deal with the Deadites. Campbell also made brief cameos as Ash in Fede Álvarez's Evil Dead remake and 2023's Evil Dead Rise.

B-movie icon Campbell is next set to burnish his horror bonafides with a recurring role in the Peacock Satanic panic series Hysteria! Campbell will play a small-town sheriff whose town is plagued by a series of puzzling Satanic-themed murders.

Stay tuned to Collider for all our San Diego Comic-Con coverage this weekend.