Free Agents, starring Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn, premiered on NBC on September 14, 2011. The series was based on the British comedy series of the same name. It worked for The Office, so why not Free Agents? Unfortunately, the series never took off, and with dismal ratings, NBC decided to pull the plug after only four episodes. Hulu released the remaining four episodes of the series in January 2012.

What Is 'Free Agents' About?

Free Agents had real potential. Even re-watching the trailer now, the chemistry between Azaria and Hahn is undeniable. The series was centered on two public relations executives at an advertising agency in Portland, Oregon. Helen Ryan (Hanh) is trying to move on after the death of her fiancé, and Alex Taylor (Azaria) is recently divorced and trying to re-enter the dating world as a single dad. After a night of drinking, the two co-workers find themselves sleeping together and dealing with the awkward aftermath of a one-night stand.

The stage was set for comedy gold, and Free Agents delivered, but for whatever reason, viewership was low. This show deserved at least an entire season to make or break it instead of just four episodes on network TV. Free Agents could have been a real hit in today's streaming-dominated television market. Unfortunately, the world of network television is challenging, and if viewers don't tune in right away, the series will fail. Free Agents had the makings of a great TV show, and it's too bad NBC didn't give it more time.

Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn Are Comedy Geniuses

It's honestly hard to understand why this series never took off. The writing was on point, the delivery was impeccable, and the chemistry between Azaria and Hahn was palpable. There is no doubt Hank Azaria is uber-talented. He has voiced dozens of characters on The Simpsons, which is an astonishing feat, not to mention starring in super successful films like Quiz Show and The Birdcage, as well as supporting character roles in Along Came Polly, America's Sweethearts, and DodgeBall: An Underdog Story. One of his most notable recent roles is that of Jim Brockmire in the hilarious baseball comedy Brockmire. Clearly, Azaria knows how to deliver a fantastic comedic performance, so there is no reason to think his work in Free Agents would have been any different.

His co-star Kathryn Hahn is no slouch in the comedy department either. Her film work includes supporting roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bad Moms, Step Brothers, and We're the Millers, as well as a hilarious recurring role on Parks and Recreation. (Let's not forget it was Agatha all along in Marvel's WandaVision!) In 2023, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role as Clare Pierce in the miniseries Tiny Beautiful Things. Hahn knows how to deliver The (Comedy) Goods (yes, she was in that movie too). Her timing is flawless, and she commits to her performances fully. She was the perfect choice as Azaria's comedic counterpart in Free Agents.

With two ace comedy stars, the series was poised for success. The writing was excellent, too. John Enbom developed Free Agents and wrote the pilot along with other episodes. His writing credits include Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Good Doctor, and Veronica Mars. The pilot episode was funny, intelligent, and intriguing. It also started differently than most comedies with a will-they-won't-they component in that the main characters got together in the first episode. There was no wondering if it was going to happen. Could they overcome their romantic issues and date each other, or would they continue to deny their true feelings, slipping up occasionally to sleep together but otherwise remain apart? That was the real question.

'Free Agents' Had a Strong Supporting Cast

The supporting cast of Free Agents was just as strong as the main stars. The ensemble cast included standup comic and actress Natasha Leggero, Al Madrigal, Joe Lo Truglio (you know, the funny, awkward BFF Andy Samberg's Jake Peralta on Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Anthony Head, who recently played Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso.

Each actor was ideally suited to their role. Leggero played the snarky Executive Assistant who dished out next-level sarcastic commentary. Anthony Head played the inappropriate boss whose comments were dripping with innuendo. Lo Trugilo played the best friend whose cock-eyed optimism was always well-intended but somehow never resulted in good advice. The conflict was there, and it could have worked. Free Agents just needed a chance.

'Free Agents' Could Have Succeeded If Given Time

Many shows with disappointing first seasons go on to ultimate success. The American iteration of The Office struggled to transition from the British version to one American audiences understood and liked. Parks and Recreation had a disappointing first season and was on the bubble. These shows at least got an entire season to try things out and find what worked. On the other hand, Free Agents got moved around the NBC schedule and was still only given four episodes to win over audiences.

Free Agents premiered in the Wednesday 10:30 pm time slot and then moved to Wednesdays at 8:30 pm. That isn't to say that the 8:30 pm position wouldn't have worked, but changing time slots on a brand-new show confuses viewers. The later timeslot might have been better with its more adult themes. Considering the show lost about half of its viewership in one week when it switched times, that's a pretty good indication that either viewers didn't know when the show was airing or that the ideal audience wasn't watching TV then. Either way, the time change was disrupting for the series.

Had NBC let Free Agents continue for its entire eight-episode season on primetime TV, ratings could have turned around. For a show with so much comedic potential, it's hard to understand why it was deemed unworthy of a real chance. All eight episodes were produced and ready to go. To pull the plug after such a short run, though common in the competitive network TV landscape, was premature. It takes time for shows to find their audience. Had Free Agents premiered today on a streaming platform like Netflix or Hulu, who knows what the outcome would have been? That's one of the most incredible things about streaming; shows can gain popularity over time and still find tremendous success. But, as they say in Hollywood, "That's showbiz, kid."

