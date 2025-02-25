The action film genre is, for all intents and purposes, a well-worn one with its usual tropes and characteristics known to audiences. This doesn't mean there aren't any good action films anymore. On the contrary, we've seen some of the genre's best films this century. However, it is always refreshing when an action film arrives that subverts the norms and tries something different. One such recent example that is framed like a stage play, and took a strikingly theatrical approach to the genre, is Free Fire.

The 2016 action film by British writer-director Ben Wheatley might surprise any viewer who hasn't seen it with how similar it is to a stage production. Starring Cillian Murphy, Brie Larson, and Sharlto Copley amongst many, many others, Free Fire is about a weapons deal that goes wrong and the shootout that ensues. Almost the entire film takes place in one warehouse and the action occurs in one long sequence, presented in real time. The script finds a great balance of action, suspense, and comedy while incorporating the hallmark principles of dramatic tragedy that are rarely seen in action films. Free Fire truly is an action film like no other.

In 'Free Fire,' Nobody Can Be Trusted and Everyone Is Dangerous