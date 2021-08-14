It seems not even Free Guy can stay free from the world of IP and franchises for very long, as Ryan Reynolds revealed on Twitter that Disney confirmed their interest in a sequel just as the film topped the box office on its debut weekend. Reynolds took to Twitter to share the news:

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony"

Now wanting to be left behind, director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds' initial tweet, confirming the news with a simple "Yuuuuuuuup."

Free Guy is directed by Levy and follows Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who discovers he is an NPC (non-playable character). As his existence is upended by a player named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer), he'll be forced to become a hero in his own right. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Free Guy debuted on Friday to $10.5 million at the box office, which seems to have been enough for Disney to warrant a sequel. It's ironic that, as Reynolds points out, the film was sold as a wholly original story, and now has become part of the endless world of IP and franchises.

Of course, the question becomes, what will Free Guy 2 be about? without spoiling the movie, you can't really do a story of a video game NPC becoming sentient twice, so where does Guy go now? Maybe they pull a Wreck-It Ralph and have Guy enter a different, real video game, or take characters from other games and bring them to the world of Free Guy. And if you have seen the movie, then know Disney probably wants to use Free Guy as a sort of meeting ground for some of their IP. Who knows, maybe Guy eventually goes to a virtual Disneyland.

There are no further details for Free Guy 2, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more. Here is Reynolds' announcement.

