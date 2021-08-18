Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to thank the celebrities that had cameos in Free Guy. The post gives shout-outs to Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, and John Krasinski for their cameos. Here's what Reynolds had to say:

" This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy"

The images of Tatum and Evans specifically were taken at the time of filming their cameos, while the other three (namely Jackman's) are a bit more ambiguous. Notably absent is Tina Fey, who like Jackman, Johnson, and Krasinski had a vocal cameo, while the late Alex Trebek and Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer are also missing. But Reynolds deftly acknowledges all in his caption, and the love he has for all involved in Free Guy is evident.

Tatum's cameo is early in the film, as he plays the in-game avatar of one of the players. His is the most prominent cameo, appearing later in the movie. Evans' cameo is late in the film's climax, with Guy using Captain America's shield as a weapon in the game, before the camera cuts away to Evas in a diner watching the online game stream. Jackman's cameo is audio-only, as an avatar that Molotov Girl seeks out in an alley early in the film. As for Johnson, he voices the bank robber that Guy decides to beat up and steal a pair of gamer glasses from. Lastly, Krasinski is credited as "Silhouetted Gamer" whose voice appears during a TV interview segment talking about playing the Free Guy game.

There are also a number of YouTube and video game streamers that aptly appear in the heartwarming comedy, such as Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, DanTDM, and LazarBeam. Free Guy is the number one film currently at the U.S. box office, gathering $28.4 million in its opening weekend. Reynolds has also announced that a sequel is underway, with the irony being noted by the actor. Disney is clearly proud of the film (hailing from 20th Century Studios), and Reynolds and director Shawn Levy will thankfully comply.

Free Guy tells the story of Guy (Reynolds), a non-player character in the free-world game Free City. He soon comes to find his own awareness, in large part thanks an assist from game developer Millie/Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer). Guy quickly finds love and longing for life and all its joys, but also the difficulty and challenges that follow the everyday grind. Joe Keery, Utkarsh Umbudkar, Lil Rel Howery, and Taika Waititi co-star.

Free Guy is currently in theaters. Check out Reynolds' Instagram post below:

