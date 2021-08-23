Those unable, or unwilling, to catch Free Guy in theaters will soon be able to watch Ryan Reynolds’ unexpected success from the comfort of their homes. The upcoming digital and disc releases of Free Guy will also have something for returning fans, as there’s a bunch of behind-the-scenes goodies for those willing to dive deeper into Free City.

20th Century Studios announced today that Free Guy would already be available on digital next month, with physical releases coming in October. Besides allowing everyone to watch Reynolds as a Non-Playable Character who becomes aware he’s living in a digital world, the new releases will also include two deleted scenes, an extended scene, bloopers, and making-of featurettes.

Free Guy was initially released exclusively in theaters, where it’s gathering an impressive box office given the rise of worries about the pandemic. Contrary to other recent Disney releases, such as Black Widow and Cruella, Free Guy stood strong after its release, with the best summer second weekend during the pandemic. While it’s unclear if the exclusive release helped this result, Free Guys’ success already ensured it’ll have a sequel.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Date Night) from a script written by Zak Penn (Ready Player One) and Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles). Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

Free Guy debuts on all major digital platforms on September 28 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 12. 20th Century Studios didn’t reveal which bonuses will be available with each release, but the complete list of extras can be found below:

Deleted and Extended Scenes Guy and Buddy Hit the Beach Hot Nuts Gets Blown NPC Rally (Extended)

Gag Reel

Dude vs. Guy – Join Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the creative and stunt teams as they reveal the innovative process of creating “Free Guy”’s ultimate showdown between Guy and the wildly amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude.

– Join Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the creative and stunt teams as they reveal the innovative process of creating “Free Guy”’s ultimate showdown between Guy and the wildly amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude. Creating Molotovgirl – Jodie Comer transforms from a brilliant programmer to her fierce avatar in “Free Guy.” Watch as the award-winning action star and filmmakers deconstruct the conceptualization, evolution and execution of bringing Molotovgirl to life.

– Jodie Comer transforms from a brilliant programmer to her fierce avatar in “Free Guy.” Watch as the award-winning action star and filmmakers deconstruct the conceptualization, evolution and execution of bringing Molotovgirl to life. It’s Taika’s World – “ Free Guy”’s outrageous action may exist in a virtual world, but Taika Waititi makes the real world just as crazy with the over-the-top Antwan. See him at work in this entertaining showcase of a genuinely talented and hilarious performer.

Free Guy”’s outrageous action may exist in a virtual world, but Taika Waititi makes the real world just as crazy with the over-the-top Antwan. See him at work in this entertaining showcase of a genuinely talented and hilarious performer. Welcome to Free City – Delve into the reality-skewing universe that is Free City, as revealed by director Shawn Levy, the cast, and its inventive creative teams. Find out how they transformed a real metropolis into a virtual playground where anything is possible.

