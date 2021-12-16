The film will be available to all Disney+ users starting in February.

Free Guy will soon be moving to its new home on Disney+, as Disney has announced that the film will be available on the streaming service on February 23, 2022.

Free Guy tells the story of a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game. He decides to become the hero of his own story... one that he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way... before it is too late.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, whose previous work includes playing Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Deadpool film series, Hal Jordan in 2011's Green Lantern (directed by Martin Campbell), and voicing Pikachu in 2019's Detective Pikachu (directed by Rob Letterman). He also appeared in this year's Red Notice (directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber) and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (directed by Patrick Hughes). The cast for Free Guy also includes Jodie Comer (as Millie Rusk/Molotov Girl), Lil Rel Howery (as Buddy), Joe Keery (as Walter McKey), Utkarsh Ambudkar (as Mouser), and Taika Waititi (as Antwan Hovachelik).

The film was directed by Shawn Levy, whose previous directing work includes the Night at the Museum series (starring Ben Stiller), 2014's This Is Where I Leave You (starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey), and 2013's The Internship (starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson). Levy's next film The Adam Project (also starring Reynolds) will be released on Netflix in 2022. The film was written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Lieberman previously co-wrote 2020's Scoob! (directed by Tony Cervone), 2019's Playing with Fire (directed by Andy Fickman), and The Christmas Chronicles films. Meanwhile, Penn previously co-wrote 2018's Ready Player One (directed by Steven Spielberg), wrote 2008's The Incredible Hulk (directed by Louis Leterrier), and co-wrote 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand (directed by Brett Ratner). Free Guy was produced by Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath were executive producers.

Free Guy will be available to stream on Disney+ on February 23, 2022. Disney has also released a new video highlighting what else will be available on the streaming service in 2022 that you can check out below:

