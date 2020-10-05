‘Free Guy’ May Have Tons of Easter Eggs, Including a ‘Tron’ Shout-Out

When talking about Ryan Reynolds‘ new movie Free Guy, it’s natural to wonder if the 20th Century Studios flick will feature Easter eggs. Considering the story takes place inside a video and tells the story of a mild-mannered NPC named Guy (played by Reynolds) discovering he lives in an open-world game, Easter egg-style references to movies and video games seem inevitable. Right?

Luckily, Collider was able to ask Reynolds and Free Guy director Shawn Levy whether there were any plans to include special Easter eggs during a set visit back in 2019. Now, Collider can reveal Reynolds’ and Levy’s comments on Free Guy‘s Easter eggs possibilities. Because we’re big Tron fans and Free Guy is being made at a studio under the Disney umbrella (not to mention the video game connect shared by Tron and Free Guy), we thought it would be fun to start our Easter egg investigation there.

When asked if there would be Tron Easter eggs in Free Guy, Reynolds replied, “No, not that I know of,” with Levy then jumping in to give a somewhat clearer answer.

“I’m going to say no with an asterisk, other than the fact that I frequently play score on set to put us all in the mood and Daft Punk’s Tron score has been in heavy rotation. I would say this: There’s a lot of Easter eggs in this movie, alluding to a number of games and movies and movies about games, but I’m going to stay a little cagey on whether there’s a Tron-specific one.”

At minimum, just knowing Reynolds and Free Guy co-stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar probably got hyped to film by listening to the Tron: Legacy soundtrack is a supreme delight. But also, if Levy went out of the way to play the score on a daily basis, maybe there’s even more reason to hope for a Tron sighting in Free Guy. Keep those fingers crossed!

Free Guy is scheduled to hit theaters on December 11th. Click here to watch the latest trailer.

