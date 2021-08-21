Meanwhile, 'The Suicide Squad' has dropped out of the top five.

Director Shawn Levy’s Free Guy, a video game-inspired film starring Ryan Reynolds, is poised to top the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row, with $5.1 million on Friday, for a weekend total of $16-18 million from 4,165 theaters. Free Guy opened to $28.4 million in its opening weekend.

This pushes the film’s domestic total to around $58 million, a healthy haul at a time when concerns around the Covid-19 Delta variant are rising. Reynolds revealed shortly after the film’s debut that Disney, which inherited the title in its takeover of Fox, has expressed interest in a sequel. The film’s solid hold is especially notable because just a few weeks ago, DC’s The Suicide Squad underperformed in its opening weekend, and currently sits at $45 million domestic after being wiped out from the top five.

In Free Guy, Reynolds plays an NPC (non-player character) in an open-world video game. After he realizes this, he goes on a Truman Show-esque quest to claim control over his life, and become the game’s hero.

At the number two spot is Paramount’s Paw Patrol, an adaptation of the popular children’s show. The film made $4.4 million on Friday from 3,184 theaters for an estimated weekend bow of $12.5 million. Despite children not being able to get vaccinated, and the Delta variant affecting the box office, it is still a bit surprising to see this family movie pull in strong numbers in its debut weekend.

Disney’s big-budget adventure film Jungle Cruise retains its number three spot, with an estimated $6.1 million this weekend. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the film is inching towards the $100 million-mark, with $92 million in the bank so far. The film is also available for $30 on Disney+. The number four spot is claimed by Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel to the successful 2016 horror/thriller, which introduced audiences to Stephen Lang’s The Blind Man. Lang reprises his role in Don’t Breathe 2, which should add another $4.6 million this weekend for a total of $19.2 million.

Rounding out the top five is the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson and directed by Liesl Tommy. The film is expected to earn $3.29 million this weekend, bringing its gross to $15.2 million.

Next weekend welcomes Nia DaCosta’s Candyman, a sequel/reboot of the 90s horror film, which should clear the path for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to stake its claim on the Labor Day weekend.

