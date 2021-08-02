The release of Ryan Reynolds' comedy Free Guy is upon us and those hoping to see the film on the biggest screen possible are in luck, as it will open in IMAX theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 13. IMAX created original poster art for the video game-themed movie, which Collider can exclusively reveal below.

Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) directed Free Guy, which casts Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story -- one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way... before it's too late.

Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) co-stars alongside Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Taika Waititi, who plays a villain in the film, which also features appearances from gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

free-guy-ryan-reynolds-jodi-comer-social
Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: New ‘Free Guy’ Clip Has Joe Keery and Utkarsh Ambudkar Trying to Get Ryan Reynolds’ Skin

Now, why should you see Free Guy in IMAX? They use proprietary technology to digitally remaster the image and sound quality in an effort to provide crystal-clear visuals and powerful audio, thereby creating a unique moviegoing environment within IMAX's geometrically customized theaters.

Disney will release 20th Century Studios' Free Guy on Aug. 13 and you may very well see me at an IMAX location in Los Angeles, as I'm going to be missing all the press screenings for this one due to good old-fashioned Hollywood scheduling conflicts. But I'm definitely interested in seeing this movie, which people are calling the surprise of the summer. Check out the colorful IMAX poster below for a taste of the CG mayhem to come.

free-guy-imax-poster-1

KEEP READING: 'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer Explain Why Their New Movie Is "A Fastball of Joy"

NEW-ON-HBO-MAX-AUGUST
Here’s What’s New to HBO and HBO Max in August 2021

From talking sharks to gritty Robin, there's a little bit of everything.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1829 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider