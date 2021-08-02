The release of Ryan Reynolds' comedy Free Guy is upon us and those hoping to see the film on the biggest screen possible are in luck, as it will open in IMAX theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 13. IMAX created original poster art for the video game-themed movie, which Collider can exclusively reveal below.

Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) directed Free Guy, which casts Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story -- one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way... before it's too late.

Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) co-stars alongside Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Taika Waititi, who plays a villain in the film, which also features appearances from gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

Now, why should you see Free Guy in IMAX? They use proprietary technology to digitally remaster the image and sound quality in an effort to provide crystal-clear visuals and powerful audio, thereby creating a unique moviegoing environment within IMAX's geometrically customized theaters.

Disney will release 20th Century Studios' Free Guy on Aug. 13 and you may very well see me at an IMAX location in Los Angeles, as I'm going to be missing all the press screenings for this one due to good old-fashioned Hollywood scheduling conflicts. But I'm definitely interested in seeing this movie, which people are calling the surprise of the summer. Check out the colorful IMAX poster below for a taste of the CG mayhem to come.

