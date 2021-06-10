Ahead of its release later this summer, Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds has received a new trailer.

In Free Guy, Reynolds plays a non-player character within an open-world video game who discovers that he is a character in a video game. In addition to Reynolds, Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Date Night) and written by Zak Penn (Ready Player One) and Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles). Some of the video gaming world’s most influential figures drop in for cameos including Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Seán William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Explains How 'Free Guy', a Video Game Movie, Will Make Sense to Non-Gamers

In an interview with Collider, Reynolds discussed how Free Guy will people who aren’t fans of video games will make sense of the film:

"I always look at it like, sports movies are good metaphors. The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture as a sort of vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

Originally scheduled for a release in July of 2020, Free Guy has been pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reynolds even put out a tweet in March joking about how often the film has been delayed and that the film’s summer 2021 release is for sure the final release date. At least, that’s how it seems only two months ahead of the release date.

Free Guy comes to theaters on August 13, 2021. Check out the new trailer below.

KEEP READING: Marvel’s Shang-Chi and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Will Have a 45-Day Window of Theatrical Exclusivity

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Trailer Teases Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Feature Directorial Debut The movie is adapted from the autobiographical musical by 'Rent's Jonathan Larson.

Read Next