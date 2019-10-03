Disney Releases ‘Free Guy’ Poster and Video of the Cast Delightfully Dunking on ‘Green Lantern’

0

Director Shawn Levy brought his upcoming sci-fi action-comedy Free Guy to New York Comic-Con, and while we’ll have to wait a little longer for a trailer, Disney did drop a poster and a brief video featuring the cast—Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, and Joe Keery—delightfully dunking on Green Lantern. The bit is that Reynolds and Waititi both appeared in DC’s disastrous early foray into movies, something that Ryan Reynolds will apparently never live down no matter how many R-rated records he sets. It’s charming. These are four extremely charming people. Oh dang Channing Tatum is in this thing too? Free Guy is going to be a charming movie.

The film—originally written by Matt Lieberman (Christmas Chronicles) and then largely re-written by Reynolds and Ready Player One scribe Zak Penn—stars Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers he’s actually a non-playable background character in a video game. When Guy learns the open-world game, “Free City”, is set to go offline he plans his escape. The film marks Levy’s first feature-directing project since 2014’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb after spending a few years as a principal director on Stranger Things. Not too much is out there about the rest of the plot, but Comer is playing a character named Molotov Girl so, you know, a lot of potential here.

Check out the cast video and poster below. Free Guy hits theaters on July 3, 2020.

