In order to promote the upcoming release of Free Guy, the movie’s official Twitter account revealed a new set of posters that pay homage to some of the most iconic covers for video games.

The new posters use both old-school classics and new indie hits to feature Ryan Reynolds’s Guy in the art style of the original cover, a more-than-fitting homage since Free Guy follows a Non-Playable Character who gains consciousness and becomes the hero of an open-world video game.

The games that inspired the new set of posters, in the same order they appear in the tweets, are: Super Mario 64, Street Fighter II, Doom, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Minecraft, Among Us, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Megaman. Even though Free Guy is not a specific video game adaptation, the movie takes place inside a virtual world filled with gaming eater-eggs and references, so the new posters are a great way of highlighting the movie’s curious concept.

Reynolds has been a central piece in Free Guy’s marketing campaign, partnering with Xbox to award famous NPCs and describing his fake transformation in the buff villain Dude. So far, the movie has gathered a positive reception from critics, with our own Matt Goldberg calling it: "a joyful, uplifting blockbuster that feels both of this moment and yet stunningly durable thanks to its larger themes."

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Date Night) from a script written by Zak Penn (Ready Player One) and Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles). Besides Raynolds, Free Guy stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

Free Guy hits theaters this Friday, August 13. Check out the brand new set of posters below:

