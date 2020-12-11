Disney remains committed to the theatrical experience, or at least more so than WarnerMedia, which will attempt a hybrid theatrical/streaming release strategy in 2021. Disney is sticking to its theatrical release dates for most of its features for the time being, which means that its 20th Century Studios fare, which is more mature and would have a harder time finding a place on Disney+ like Mulan and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon, is still finding new theatrical release dates.

Disney has announced that The King’s Man will move from February 12, 2021 to March 12, 2021. That’s still an incredible optimistic date for the upcoming Kingsman prequel, but perhaps if vaccinations go well there’s the off-chance that people may feel ready enough to catch this action movie in theaters. That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets delayed again, especially if Disney thinks that Kingsman is a big franchise and wants to keep its creator Matthew Vaughn happy.

The studio has now dated Shawn Levy’s action-comedy Free Guy for May 21, 2021. Previously set for this summer before being scooted back to December, summer 2021 is a realistic window for the film, again if we assume that vaccinations go well and we’ve resumed some semblance of normal life.

Finally, Death on the Nile is now set for September 17, 2021, which, if we’re lucky, we’ll be on the other side of the pandemic and the film should hit theaters normally without any further delay.

There’s also an untitled 20th Century Studios movie that was set for September 10, 2021, but will now open on February 11, 2022. Your guess is as good as mine as to what that film could be. Disney also took at 20th Century Studios movie that was scheduled for November 11, 2022 and removed it from the schedule entirely.

While this last year has been full of release date shuffling, I think we’re finally starting to come to a point where dates can be finalized in such a way that they’ll stick. Here’s to getting back to the movies in 2021.

