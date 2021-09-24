Ahead of Free Guy's release on digital on September 28th, and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 12th, Collider has an exclusive clip showcasing Taika Waititi’s incredible riffing abilities on set.

The video begins with Jodie Comer, who plays Millie/Molotovgirl in Free Guy saying of Waititi, “I literally came to set on days that I wasn’t in to watch his scenes. Because what that guy does is, like, insane.” The video then displays the impressive improvisational skills of Waititi as the character of Antwan, the head developer at Soonami Games, who have made the game at the center of Free Guy.

In the video, Waititi talks about how important the screenplay is to him as an actor, and points out how even though he might be going off script, what is on the page certainly influences where he goes in these riffs. Waititi certainly knows the importance of the screenplay, having won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit. But this clip presents just how great Waititi is when director Shawn Levy let him loose while on the set of the Soonami Games studios.

Free Guy comes to digital on September 28, and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 12. Check out Waititi’s video in the player above.

Here’s the synopsis for Free Guy:

A bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story — one he rewrites himself. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it’s too late.

