New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer Sees Ryan Reynolds Go from Zero to Video Game Hero

A new trailer for 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy has finally arrived! It’s been almost a year since we saw the first Free Guy trailer at CCXP 2019, but the film remains optimistically on track for theatrical release this December from Fox/Disney.

Directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Free Guy follows Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a sweet and mild-mannered bank teller who discovers he lives in a video game as a non-player character (better known as an NPC). How in the wide world of sports does that happen? Well, Guy pulls a Wreck-It Ralph and breaks the cycle of his video game routine to stop an otherwise standard bank heist in the open-world shooter game he lives in. Free to move around his own game, Guy soon links up with the badass heroine Molotov Girl (Jodie Comer) to help on a mission that affects the very game Guy lives in.

This movie continues to look like a lot of fun. Reynolds is perfect casting here as a mild-mannered NPC who becomes a worldwide hero, and as a fan of Killing Eve I’m eager to see Comer in a big feature role. The trick will certainly be balancing the self-referential aspect of the story and its video game world with compelling characters all its own, but everything we’ve seen thus far — including Taika Waititi as the colorful game creator — is promising.

As for that December release date, who knows at this point. Theaters appear to be on track to shut down again with No Time to Die shifting to 2021, and I can’t imagine Disney/Fox would plant a movie of this scale on Hulu or Disney+ as a PVOD title if theaters are indeed closed by the time its December release date rolls around. But I could be wrong.

You can check out the new Free Guy trailer and poster below, but for more on the film check out our set visit coverage — Reynolds explained how the movie will work for non-gamers and Levy teased a bounty of Easter Eggs.

With a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn (Ready Player One), the film also stars Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Free Guy (hopefully) hits theaters on December 11, 2020.