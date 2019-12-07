‘Free Guy’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Discovers He Lives in a Video Game

0

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds. Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. There’s been a lot of curiosity over what the final Free Guy product will look like, with on-set photos teasing what is coming and some very fun promo videos featuring Reynolds helping to set the mood for the movie’s comedic moments.

In Free Guy, Reynolds stars as Guy, a despondent bank teller who discovers he’s actually an NPC (non-player character) in an intense, brutal, open-world video game. In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice for players so you can imagine how perturbed Guy is going to be when he realizes that his world is not as it seems. Guy must team up with a beautiful avatar (I’ll go out on a limb and say it’s Comer, who plays a character named “Molotov Girl”) in order to prevent the game’s creators from shutting it down. Waititi will play the game’s creator and Ambudkar and Keery will play programmers for the game. Additionally, Howery plays Guy’s best friend. As for Tatum’s role, well, you’ll just have to watch the trailer and see what role he plays.

We’ll share our full thoughts in a moment but we wanted to show you the Free Guy trailer first.

Free Guy arrives in theaters on July 3, 2020.