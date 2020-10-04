New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer Teaser Hypes Ryan Reynolds’ Comedy That You’ll (Probably) See in 2020

A new trailer teaser for Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, arrived on Sunday ahead of the newest trailer’s release. The trailer teaser features Reynolds, Comer, co-stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, and Joe Keery, and even director Shawn Levy. And, as a surprise treat, we get to see some new footage from the forthcoming 20th Century Studios adventure, too.

The latest Free Guy trailer teaser is a fun one. The clip kicks off with a short promo for the movie and features new footage fans didn’t get to see back in the first trailer which was released — checks notes — back in December 2019. (Whoa.) Of particular note is a quick shot of Reynolds’ character, Guy, and Guy’s best friend (Howery) running for their lives as their city crumbles into video game code all around them. Once the teaser ends, we’re treated to a brainstorming Zoom call with Levy and the Free Guy cast. The director has gathered the team to record soundbites hyping the Free Guy release date if that release date ever moves from December 11, 2020. As you might expect, the results are hilarious.

Free Guy follows Guy (Reynolds), a mild-mannered bank teller who discovers he lives inside a video game as a non-player character (NPC) when he decides to break his usual daily routine. Guy is soon drawn into a mission involving the enigmatic, badass fighter Molotov Girl (Comer). In the real world, something is afoot involving the boss of the gaming company (Taika Waititi) behind the game Guy lives in and his employees (Ambudkar and Keery). How does it all come together? Watch the trailer tomorrow and find out.

Free Guy is slated to hit theaters on December 11 (probably). Watch the latest trailer teaser below and buckle up because the newest trailer arrives on Monday, October 5. Get even more updates on everything happening in 20th Century Studios’ neck of the woods here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.