Sony Offering Free PS4 Games as Part of “Play at Home” Initiative

It’s nice to know that by staying home and playing yourselves some long-ass video games, you are doing your part to help save the world during this coronavirus-inflicted quarantine. And to help you on this quest (you hero, you), Sony has announced a new initiative called “Play At Home.” Part of this quarantining initiative? Free PlayStation 4 games.

From April 15 through May 5, you can digitally download two objective masterpieces for free through your PS4. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is a remastered version of the Nathan Drake trilogy from Naughty Dog, an adventurous set of games full of gripping setpieces, stellar voice acting and writing, and treasure hunting shenanigans that rival the best of adventure cinema. And Journey is an experimental, open-ended, mysterious game with unique visuals and a heartwarming sentiment — a cerebral piece of artisanal chocolate. All of these games are among the best the console has to offer, and you can’t beat the price.

Beyond the free games, Sony is also pledging to help independent game developers during these trying times. Here’s how President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan put it:

Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing. With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.

Video games bring people joy and connection even during the best of times. Now that we’re experiencing, well, the opposite, it’s nice to see Sony put their money where their mouth is and offer their consumers and creators some sweet gaming relief.

