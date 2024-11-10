After winning an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, starring in Interstellar, and also receiving several Emmy nominations for his work in True Detective, Matthew McConaughey was on top of the world in 2014. Two years later he teamed up with another Oscar-winner, Mahershala Ali, for a Civil War thriller that was quietly added to streaming. Free State of Jones, the 2016 Civil War biopic in which McConaughey and Ali star alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keri Russell, began streaming on Netflix today. The film follows Newton Knight, a Confederate army deserter who leads a militia of fellow deserters to revolt against an uprising in Mississippi. Free State of Jones grossed only $25 million worldwide on a $50 million budget and currently sits at a 48% score from critics and a 62% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gary Ross wrote and directed Free State of Jones, with Leonard Hartman also receiving credit for the story. Ross made his directorial debut in 1998 when he helmed Pleasantville, the 1998 teen comedy starring Tobey Maguire and Jeff Daniels, and he then followed it up with Seabiscuit in 2003, the horse racing drama which also stars Maguire alongside Jeff Bridges and Elizabeth Banks. Ross then directed The Hunger Games, the first installment in the Jennifer Lawrence-led franchise, before helming Free State of Jones in 2016 and Ocean’s Eight in 2018. Ocean’s Eight is the sequel/remake to Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Ocean’s films, and it stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Sandra Bullock. Ross also wrote the screenplay for Big, the 1988 Tom Hanks comedy that was nominated for two Academy Awards.

What Else Was Just Added to Netflix?

Whiplash, the jazz thriller that won J.K. Simmons his first and only Academy Award, recently began streaming on Netflix, along with The Whale, which netted Brendan Fraser his first Oscar as well. The Scorpion King, the divisive Dwayne Johnson movie which features some of the worst CGI in modern movie history, also premiered on Netflix at the start of the month. As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, Pompeii, the disaster epic starring Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, also premiered on Netflix. Tom Cruise’s Oblivion also recently arrived on Netflix.

Free State of Jones is available to stream now. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Free State of Jones on Netflix.

