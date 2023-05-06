Streaming services have truly taken over the film industry in the past decade, but between Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and Peacock, audiences are cutting down on their subscriptions. These services are getting pricier, and the promise of no cable bills is no longer available for those subscribed to several services. It can be overwhelming trying to toggle between different services to find certain titles but for viewers interested in cost-saving measures, free streaming apps offer a great opportunity.

While most of these free services rely on some sort of advertising, considering that many of the major services offer an ad-supported tier, this isn’t always an issue. It’s possible to explore many recent hits, modern classics, obscure favorites, and original content without having to pay at all. If you’re looking for a cost-saving measure, Here’s a guide to some of the most popular free streaming apps out there.

Freevee

Initially marketed as “IMDb TV,” Freevee is accessible through Prime Video and its own streaming app, but doesn’t force viewers to sign up specifically. While it doesn’t require a Prime Video subscription, it’s fairly accessible through the Amazon app as well, with content distinguished between the two services. Freevee has been criticized for its disruptive ads, which are placed at odd moments, but the service does have a pretty impressive library courtesy of Amazon’s licensing deals. Amazon has even made some of its original shows available through Freevee, and the service has steadily been developing original content such as Alex Rider and Jury Duty.

Tubi

Tubi is truly the golden goose when it comes to free services; considering its easily accessible app, the relatively brief commercial breaks, and the lack of a subscription requirement, it’s been one of the few services with a quality design. However, Tubi’s real gem is its library. Between Oscar-winning classics, recent critical hits, tons of obscure older films, and titles inherited from HBO Max, Tubi has benefited from its ownership by the Fox Corporation. Titles seem to fluctuate fairly rapidly, but many of the greatest films of all time can be found by anyone browsing. Their original content is mostly low budget, but there are a few notable titles such as the Bruce Willis movie Corrective Measures.

Pluto TV

While Pluto TV does not have any original content, it does not require a subscription and often offers previews of recent Paramount+ and CBS shows due to its ownership by Paramount Pictures. The app is easily accessible on streaming devices and browsers, and Paramount’s licensing deals have led to an impressive library. Pluto TV is best suited for those that enjoy the traditional “lean back” programming; with nearly 300 live-streaming channels, viewers can emulate the system of flipping between channels and tuning into a broadcast in a way that resembles cable. The on-demand option is a little more challenging; there are frequent lengthy advertisements, and the service automatically starts up with the live option in a way that can be confusing.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel was originally designed specifically for the devices alone, but it's been developed into a standalone app and website that are available to anyone on any device, and similarly does not require a subscription. The Roku Channel’s advertising often comes at strange times, but the breaks themselves are relatively short (although you do tend to see the same ads over and over again). The Roku Channel’s library is fairly strong (while not at the quality of Freevee and Tubi), but it's been developing some genuinely compelling original programming, including the hit biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the television movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, and titles inherited from Quibi.

YouTube Movies And TV

YouTube offers purchases and rentals, but it also has a completely separate window where many great shows and movies are available for free. YouTube Movies and TV had initially developed some interesting original programming for those signing up for its paid subscription service (it initially aired Cobra Kai before it moved to Netflix), but free accessibility with ads is available fairly easily through the YouTube browser or application with no subscription required. Their library fluctuates frequently, but there is generally a good deal of notable classics that you can find as soon as you launch it. However, the advertising experience isn’t great; unlike services such as Tubi, Pluto TV, and Freevee, it does not inform viewers ahead of time when the disruptive (and generally lengthy) ads will be.

Crackle

Crackle is a free, standalone application and website that was originally developed by Sony but has since shifted its majority stake to Chicken Soup For The Soul entertainment. There’s no subscription required, and Crackle has developed a number of original reality, action-adventure, and sports programs, and the occasional bigger original movie title such as Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser. Their ads are a bit more frequent than some of their competitors, but the service tends to get a lot of interesting titles, including recent hit shows and movies.

Kanopy

Considering the decline in available physical media recently (including Netflix’s cancellation of its DVD service), it’s a better time than ever for film buffs to consider checking out their local libraries; many public libraries offer a number of older titles that are now disappearing from streaming libraries or aren’t available. Additionally, a subscription to the streaming service Kanopy allows viewers to access a free streaming library with no advertising! Viewing on Kanopy is easy for anyone on browsers, smart TVs, and mobile, but you’ll have to sign up through your local library with your card. The library fluctuates depending on whether the library is signed up and the subscription they have; university and college libraries often have a fairly extensive selection for students. Kanopy highlights content that is important to the history of filmmaking, such as documentaries, international titles, classics, and public-domain films. All Kanopy users are also instantly given access to the children’s tier Kanopy Kids.